‘Potentially Catastrophic’ Hurricane Irma Slams Into Caribbean Islands

Photo: Helene Valenzuela/AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Irma is slicing its way through the northern Caribbean, as the islands in its path brace for the “potentially catastrophic” category 5 storm. Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever, has maintained its record strength and 185 miles per hour winds after making landfall early Wednesday. The storm pounded Antigua with triple-digit wind gusts, and its eye passed over Barbuda. The hurricane just slammed St. Martin and St. Barthélemy, and will keep battering the Leeward Islands as it hooks west and hits the British and U.S. Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico is likely next in its path, followed by the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Irma could hit Cuba and south Florida by week’s end.

Photo: NOAA

The islands in Irma’s wake have reported damage, though no deaths have been recorded. Antigua lost communication with Barbuda around 12:30 a.m., making it hard to judge even the initial scale of destruction — though it appears as if Barbuda fared a bit worse than its sister island. Initial reports suggest that Irma’s winds tore apart some homes, including ripping away the roof of a police station in Barbuda.

Reporter trying to do a live shot on #Barbuda as #HurricaneIrma arrived. Storm went right over island of 1600 people. (Per @nova_road) pic.twitter.com/jeCs91ZrMQ — Chris Stewart (@CStewartWPTV) September 6, 2017

St. Martin and St. Barthélemy may have been the hardest hit so far. Pictures on social media show homes and hotels flooded out and filled with debris.

Irma a épargné la Guadeloupe mais ps ns compatriotes de St-barthelemy & de St-Martin durement éprouvés. Ns sommes à vs côtés#IrmaHurricane pic.twitter.com/vGmqQkl8Uy — Olivier SERVA Député (@olivier_serva) September 6, 2017

L'aéroport de Saint Martin dévasté après le passage d'Irma! ✈️⛈ #avgeek pic.twitter.com/sSNXLwZk2N — airplus (@airplusnews) September 6, 2017

I literally shaking. This just climbed to #1 spot for stuff I've had to experience #IrmaHurricane #StMaarten I was supposed 2 be on vacation pic.twitter.com/8K9PPEvMLS — eze (@internetofzings) September 6, 2017

President Donald Trump has declared a preemptive state of emergency in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Florida. Evacuations began Wednesday in the Florida Keys, and preparations are underway across south Florida as Irma marches across the Caribbean.

This is the long line for sandbags on Miami Beach. Stretches blocks and blocks. #HurricaneIrma @wsvn pic.twitter.com/LDV6psch6S — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 6, 2017

Some of the latest forecasts have Irma tailing toward the east, which means it’s more likely to ride up the eastern coast of Florida and the Carolinas and potentially make landfall there. The shoreline may still get pummeled if Irma maintains category 5 strength, but Florida may at least be spared a direct hit.