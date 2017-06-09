Dennis Rodman Offers to ‘Straighten Things Out’ Between Trump and Kim Jong-un

Photo: Rodong Sinmun/Korea News Service via AP

With Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un locked in a nerve-racking war of words that’s edging the world ever closer to nuclear catastrophe, a relatively sane voice has emerged and offered to “straighten things out” between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea.

Dennis Rodman, the ex–NBA star who claims both Trump and Kim as friends, told Good Morning Britain Wednesday, “I just want to try to straighten things out for everyone to get along together.” In addition to his own mediation, Rodman suggested that Trump attempt to talk with Kim to find common ground and avoid violent confrontation. The Worm is clearly not keeping up with Trump’s tweets.

The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

Rodman, who added that his trips to North Korea have included lots of laughing, karaoke, skiing, and horseback riding, suggested that Trump and Kim might find unexpected common ground if they spoke.

If that doesn’t work, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan suggested that he accompany Rodman on his next diplomatic ski trip in Pyongyang. Because in the world of diplomacy, the only thing more effective that one former Celebrity Apprentice contestant is two former Celebrity Apprentice contestants.