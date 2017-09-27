Sonia Sotomayor’s Message of Hope to Puerto Rico: ‘You Are Not Alone’

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In the wake of Hurricane Maria’s devastation last week, Justice Sonia Sotomayor joined the millions of Puerto Ricans in the United States who were struggling to connect with loved ones on the island.

“I haven’t heard from half my family yet,” Sotomayor told an audience in Washington’s Newseum last week. “The island is suffering a great tragedy right now. Myself personally and the rest of my family, we are exceedingly concerned. We ask for your prayers.”

As she waited to hear from her family, Sotomayor was moved to send a message to the people of Puerto Rico en español, which aired Tuesday afternoon on WKAQ 580, a local radio station.

La Jueza del Tribunal Supremo de los Estados Unidos, Sonia Sotomayor brindará un mensaje

a Puerto Rico a las 5:35pm #RDclaro — WKAQ 580 (@WKAQ580) September 26, 2017

“So many people reached out to her while she waited to hear from her own family in Puerto Rico, the Justice wanted to send words of encouragement in response,” said Kathy Arberg, a Supreme Court spokeswoman. Arberg had earlier confirmed that Sotomayor had been able to reach most of her family.

In her message, the Justice, who was born and raised in the Bronx to Puerto Rican–born parents, exhorts her “beloved island” to remain steadfast as it faces the daunting task of rebuilding. “Puerto Rico will not only survive this. It will bloom once again,” she said.

The recorded message Sotomayor sent along to Puerto Rico was posted on Facebook by radio commentator Jay Fonseca. You can read my translation of it below: