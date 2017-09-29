Tom Price Resigns as Health and Human Services Secretary

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned from President Trump’s cabinet amid controversy over his use of chartered jets that cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Earlier in the day, President Trump had hinted that he might fire Price on Friday night, telling reporters that Price was a “good man” but that he didn’t like the “optics” of his flights, and was “not happy” about them.

Price will be replaced, for now, by little-known Don J. Wright, currently the Deputy Assistant Health Secretary. Politico reports that possible permanent replacements include Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma and Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

In his resignation letter to the president, Price wrote that he would step down “in order for you to move forward without further disruption.” And in a departing note to staff, Price wrote that “the honor of leading the incredible folks at HHS is one I shall never forget.”

Price’s expensive travel habit was first reported by Politico. The outlet reported that he had flown at least 24 times on private chartered jets to cities around the country and abroad, even when commercial flights were available for a fraction of the price. The sum of the flights’ costs exceeded $400,000. Price’s predecessors at Health and Human Services, Sylvia Mathews Burwell and Kathleen Sebelius, flew commercial during their time in government.

Price offered on Thursday to reimburse taxpayers for about $52,000, which covered the cost of his seats on the flights, but not his staff.

Before he ran Health and Human Services, Price was a Georgia congressman who made his name as a fierce critic of the Affordable Care Act. (He also once advocated against Congressional use of private jets.) As a cabinet member he continued his crusade against the law, actively undermining it at every turn and propagating one mistruth after another about Republican efforts to repeal it.

This is a breaking story — check back for further updates.