Trump Attacks San Juan Mayor Who Criticized Hurricane Response

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Getty

President Trump went after San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz on Twitter Saturday morning, accusing her of partisan bias and implying that Puerto Rico was not doing enough for itself in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island ten days ago.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

On Friday, Cruz had lambasted a comment by Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke that the response to the disaster was a “good news story.”

“Dammit, this is not a good-news story,” Cruz said in an appearance on CNN. “This is a ‘people are dying’ story. It’s a life-or-death story.”

In Puerto Rico, where water and food are scarce, hospitals are in crisis, and supplies are not getting to the American citizens who need them, the grim reality on the ground has clashed with the mostly positive White House accounts of the federal response.

President Trump has been weirdly sunny in his outlook, boasting to reporters on Friday that “it’s been incredible, the results we’ve had with respect to loss of life.” He has also made repeated reference to Puerto Rico’s debt, even in the midst of the humanitarian catastrophe.

Later on Saturday morning, Trump accused the news media of purposefully downplaying the work of first responders in Puerto Rico.

Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to "get Trump." Not fair to FR or effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R's. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders echoed Trump’s complains, tweeting that a Washington Post story about the government’s halting response was false.

But even Jeff Buchanan, the army lieutenant general who has been put in charge of the response, has acknowledged that there is a shortage of troops and equipment in Puerto Rico. And Lieutenant General Russel Honore, who coordinated Hurricane Katrina relief efforts, has slammed Trump administration efforts, and said that President Trump “doesn’t give a damn about people of color.”

Trump is at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend. The choice of venue is yet another reminder of the difference between his reaction to the destruction in Puerto Rico and his much more energized response to Hurricanes Harvey, which struck Texas, and Hurricane Irma, which hit Florida, earlier this month. It took days for Trump to say a word about Puerto Rico after the storm hit.

The president plans to visit the island on Tuesday, and possibly the U.S. Virgin Islands, which were similarly devastated by the storm. A White House official offered a flippant response when asked if the president would meet with San Juan’s mayor.

Asked a WH official if POTUS has plans to meet with the Mayor of San Juan Tuesday and got this response --> pic.twitter.com/Vo5CYamuMR — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) September 30, 2017

Trump’s latest outrageous comments sparked a furor on social media among lawmakers and commentators, many of whom saw in the president’s victim-blaming not-so-subtle undercurrents of racism and sexism. Retired General Russel Honore, who led the federal response to Hurricane Katrina, said that Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the musical “Hamilton” who is of Puerto Rican descent, said the president would be “going straight to hell.”