The morning after he attacked Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the National Anthem last year, indirectly calling the NFL quarterback a “son of a bitch,” President Trump tweeted that he was rescinding a White House invitation to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Curry has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump, and he said on Friday that he did not want to attend White House celebrations in honor of the Warriors, who won the NBA title this year – so Trump’s tweet was the rhetorical equivalent of “You can’t fire me, I quit!” It’s unclear if the rest of the Warriors will choose to visit Washington, though it seems unlikely.

Trump was probably moved to make the intemperate declaration by his favorite TV show, Fox and Friends, which had aired a segment on Curry’s stance shortly before Trump’s tweet. (Yes, this is real life.)

At a rally in Alabama last night in support of Senator Luther Strange’s election bid, President Trump delivered one of his signature rants, focusing on players who have chosen to kneel as the National Anthem is being played. Kaepernick, the now-blackballed quarterback who kicked off the trend in an effort to draw attention to racially biased policing – and sparked an ongoing culture-war skirmish in the process – is the most prominent example.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said. He encouraged fans to leave games when players kneel for the anthem.

He also went off on the NFL in general, denouncing the league for penalizing tackles that could lead to dangerous injuries – though said that many owners were “friends of mine,” and indeed, several gave generously to his campaign. (Trump, it should be noted, once hastened the destruction of a league competitor.)

The president’s comments sparked a vigorous response from the National Football League Players Association:

We will never back down. We no longer can afford to stick to sports. pic.twitter.com/Ec3Bc4qt9h — DeMaurice Smith (@DeSmithNFLPA) September 23, 2017

And NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued an unusual, though much less strong, statement:

NEW: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says President Trump's "divisive comments ... demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL" pic.twitter.com/AaVLkxa18r — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 23, 2017

Some fellow star athletes and NFL players weighed in, colorfully:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

It's really sad man ... our president is a asshole — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) September 23, 2017

The hashtag “#takeaknee” was trending on Twitter Saturday morning, leading to speculation that more players would follow Kaepernick’s lead.

Just last week – though it now seems like months ago – Trump had criticized ESPN after Jemele Hill, a prominent black network personality, called the president a “white supremacist” on Twitter. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called for Hill to be fired from the network. In a message to employees, ESPN President John Skipper said that the network is “about sports” and that commentary about politics should not be “inflammatory or personal.” But in a world where the president routinely attacks athletes by name, it has become increasingly clear that the division between the two worlds is shrinking by the day.