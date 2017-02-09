Trump Returns to Texas, Visits Harvey Victims and Relief Workers

Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

President Trump returned to Texas on Saturday, appearing at a Houston shelter housing residents who were forced from their flooded homes by Hurricane Harvey. It was Trump’s second visit to the state since the storm deposited as much as 50 inches of rainfall, leading to catastrophic flooding. His previous visit, on Tuesday, elicited criticism, since Trump did not meet with any victims of the unfolding disaster, nor express direct empathy for them. Saturday’s return seemed designed, in part, to counteract that criticism, and demonstrate that Trump was capable of showing basic human emotions in response to tragedy. (Notably, the president did not wear a $40 hat being sold by his reelection campaign on this trip.)

On Friday, the White House announced that it was seeking an initial $7.9 billion relief package from Congress to assist with the recovery efforts.

On Saturday, the president, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, Texas governor Greg Abbott, FEMA director Brock Long, and several other members of the president’s cabinet, paid a 45-minute visit at the NRG Center in Houston, which has served as an evacuation center and shelter for those displaced by the storm and floodwaters. It was Trump’s first appearance in the actual disaster zone, and he spoke with victims, served meals with the Red Cross, and posed for photos.

President Trump meeting with some young Hurricane Harvey evacuees at NRG Stadium in Houston pic.twitter.com/OI84wgo2kQ — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 2, 2017

WATCH: Pres. Trump hands out food at a shelter in Houston, Texas https://t.co/SFsm2tbj12 pic.twitter.com/IIHJvMQOx2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2017

Of course, Trump being Trump, his visit also featured plenty of odd moments. As he did on Tuesday, Trump seemed focused on promoting how well the government had responded to the disaster, telling reporters at the NRG Center that the government’s efforts have “been very well received — even by you guys” and that victims had told him they were “really happy with what’s going on.”

“We saw a lot of happiness [among the families]. It’s been really nice. It’s been a wonderful thing. As tough as this was, it’s been a wonderful thing, I think even for the country to watch, and for the world to watch. It’s been beautiful.” Trump said to the press.

Trump also joked about how the food service gloves he tried to put on didn’t fit because “my hands are too big”:

As he puts on plastic gloves to serve food at NRG Stadium...President Trump turns to press and says: "My hands are too big!" pic.twitter.com/WIUTLOS4XD — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 2, 2017

The president autographed the wall of the Houston shelter, for some reason, too:

Trump signed his signature directly on the bare wall at the NRG center after meeting with storm victims (next to a "We Love Houston" poster) pic.twitter.com/KjdLw4U951 — Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) September 2, 2017

Afterward, he toured one of the neighborhoods that had been flooded during the storm:

"You just became famous," Trump tells supporter in Houston neighborhood that had been hit by flooding pic.twitter.com/LVv0ml1y5A — Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) September 2, 2017

The president also stopped by a church in Pearland, Texas, which was being used as a distribution center. There, he praised relief workers, helped load supplies into cars, and made some remarks from a stage, insisting that the government would help Texas rebuild. Introducing some of his cabinet members, he included characteristic digressions about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s media coverage and the administration’s handling of veterans’ healthcare.

President Trump hands out supply's at first church in Pearland Texas #trumpintx pic.twitter.com/8V9XG3gVyb — courtney sacco (@Caller_Courtney) September 2, 2017

WATCH: @POTUS's full remarks at a church in Pearland, Texas, used as a distribution center. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/SUROcAtzeQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 2, 2017

Trump was scheduled to visit southwestern Louisiana later in the day, as well.