Trump Shares His Review of Clinton’s What Happened

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton is taking flak from both sides of the political spectrum for deciding to write a book about her experience during the 2016 presidential campaign, rather than retreating to the woods, never to be heard from again.

With Clinton making the media rounds — sharing her opinions on everything from abolishing the electoral college, to wanting to tell Trump “back up you creep” during a debate, to alternate nostril breathing — it seemed odd that President Trump had said so little in response.

On Tuesday White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she didn’t know if the president would read What Happened, but the official stance of the Trump administration is basically “Sad!”

Sanders on if Trump will read Hillary Clinton's new book: "I would think that he's pretty well versed on what happened" pic.twitter.com/yIaP7u0FFk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 12, 2017

However, it seems when Trump wasn’t striking deals with Democrats over the past few days, he was poring over Clinton’s 512-page tome. Or listening to the 17-hour unabridged audiobook. Or just piecing together what she said from Fox News and social media posts. Late on Wednesday night, Trump offered this brief review:

Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The "deplorables" came back to haunt Hillary.They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Trump’s right: it’s just like Crooked Hillary not to repeatedly say that she blames herself for letting her supporters down. Still, “lost her direction” and “had no game”? We were expecting a more creative counter-punch from the man who once made up an elaborate conspiracy theory about his predecessor wiretapping his home – or at least something appallingly vulgar.