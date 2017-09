Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In a speech to the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday morning, President Trump said that if “forced to defend itself or our allies,” the United States “will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

Using his new nickname for Kim Jong-un, Trump said that “Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself & for his regime.”

Trump also bashed the Iran nuclear deal, calling it an “embarrassment,” and saying, “”I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it. Believe me.”