Why North Korea’s Nuclear Test Should Unnerve and Embarrass Trump

Photo: 朝鮮通信社/Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

North Korea’s latest nuclear test ruined Sundays in at least four countries. It may mark an opportunity to bring China closer to the U.S. and put more teeth in a global effort to get Pyongyang’s nuclear posturing under control, but that will take deft diplomacy — and the U.S. has been letting off some worrying explosions of its own.

Hydrogen bombs are more technologically difficult to develop, but they yield far more destructive force for their size — meaning they are easier to make small enough to fit on a missile that can fly across the Pacific Ocean. Before this weekend’s test, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had himself photographed with what he said was a device that would fit on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

So the message to the U.S. and its allies seems clear: Yes, I can.

But the timing of this test sends other messages too. It comes just on the heels of a North Korean choice to fly a missile over Japanese territory —risky and unnerving for Japanese citizens, and thus upping the pressure on the government in Tokyo for an aggressive response.

For China, North Korea’s regional protector and ultimately the only power which might have decisive economic influence over the isolated state, this test is an embarrassment. Enormous nuclear explosions — and the disconcerting earthquake that followed the underground test — are not the kind of thing you want in your neighborhood.

Worse, China’s leadership hosts the country’s party congress this week — a combination of political party convention and presidential inauguration in a country that has only one party and no contested national elections. It is the central event in the nation’s political life, and this one was intended to showcase Chinese leader Xi Jinping as he is re-elected to lead the party and country for a second five-year term. Part of Xi’s case to his nation is that, under his leadership, China is marching steadily toward “moderate prosperity” at home (the kind of political slogan you can get away with if some of your citizens still remember nationwide famine and starvation), dominance in its region, and respect globally. The pressures of slowing growth and social challenges at home are real, and Xi wants to present himself as strong abroad. He has been helped enormously by China’s ability to say that it is replacing the U.S. in areas from global response to climate change to economic leadership in Asia. How embarrassing, then, to have tiny, weak North Korea challenging Xi and Trump in the same stroke.

Some China experts are hopeful that this will lead Beijing to put more pressure on the North — to slow its unsettling pace of tests or negotiate over its program. But others are skeptical because, embarrassing as this may be, it doesn’t change Beijing’s fundamental calculation. Seen from China, while Kim Jong Un is an awkward, angst-provoking, and expensive ally (as Beijing must provide assistance and care for the thousands of refugees and migrants who do make it across the border), he is infinitely better than a reunification of North and South Korea, which might bring U.S. forces all the way to China’s border — or a collapse which might take the number of North Koreans coming across into China into the millions.

Building a closer, more effective partnership between Beijing and Washington would demand two things from the United States. First, diplomacy that avoids needlessly embarrassing or angering Beijing and other regional players. And second, a willingness to yield on some of the regional partners’ most important priorities. In other words, basic negotiation and team-building skills.

However, the Trump Administration’s actions toward the single most important actor among U.S. allies — South Korea — point in exactly the opposite direction. In recent weeks, U.S. military and diplomatic leaders have been at pains to reassure the new government in Seoul that our alliance is close, and they are secure under our nuclear umbrella. The new South Korean president, by the way, is from the left, which is historically more hostile to the U.S. — he is a former human rights lawyer who spent time in jail under pro-Washington regimes. He was elected on a platform of skepticism — putting it mildly — toward Donald Trump. Managing this relationship would be tricky for any U.S. Administration, but the Trump team has chosen to make it maximally difficult.

Koreans — and the region — are well aware that Trump has questioned the value of the security alliance in the past. Although officials around Trump have worked hard to repair that damage in recent months, with visits from the Vice President and defense leaders, astonishingly the White House chose to re-open the wound. Trump chose the same period of ferment over the North’s nuclear progression to demand that Seoul re-negotiate the Korea-US free trade treaty. The South Korean president may have no fondness for his predecessor who negotiated the treaty, but he also seems to have judged re-opening it as not in his interests. So just this past weekend — even as US intelligence knew that a nuclear test was likely imminent and had surely informed the White House — Trump threatened to unilaterally dump the US-Korea trade treaty. This option would be so disruptive to commerce and employment that even Americans who had opposed the treaty spoke out against it. It would also be an enormous humiliation to the president of South Korea — and a terrible advertisement to Pyongyang, Beijing, and elsewhere about the value of a US commitment.

This nuclear test is unnerving. It underlines that Washington and the region can’t ignore the Koreans, can’t get distracted — and must put existential questions ahead of political ones. Unfortunately, the biggest question mark is not Beijing, Tokyo, or Seoul. It’s Washington.