Photo: 2014 New York Post

“… They don’t just dispense pleasure. These girls swindle, mug, sometimes murder their patrons. And police drives against them are about as effective as pacification programs in Vietnam …”

*From the July 26, 1971 issue of New York magazine. In partnership with HBO’s The Deuce, we dug through our archives to surface some of our favorite features on the 1970s hustle. Catch the premiere of The Deuce on September 10 at 9 p.m.

By ten at night they have ringed the streets around the Waldorf like an anklet of Zircons. Horseface, Little Tiffany, Dutchman: the street names they assume are impersonal and sexually neutral. Like their work. Three play decoy for the hotel’s private guard while two slip upstairs in the service elevator. They cruise the corridors, knocking on random doors. Hiya, sugar, want company? Don’t say no or I might have to scream ‘rape.’ The guest flashes on how his prominent name will look in the morning papers. “PUBLISHER TANGLES WITH V-GIRLS.” It’s a twenty-dollar touch, work-free!

Zoom back down to the East Lobby. Powder up in the mirror wall, keeping an eye on the ballroom elevators. Okay, I’ll be up after your banquet, Congressman–just give me your room number.

Then out the 49th Street door, working in pairs now to lure some dumb Iowa daddy up to a trick pad in the Belmont Plaza. You take a shower first, sweetie, then we gonna do you like you never been done before. And while he is panting his fantasies under the hot spigot, it’s El Splito! Airmail his clothes down the air shaft and run like hell with the wallet because, as anyone knows, Daddy Iowa is too moral a man to make a scene in the altogether. What a score! Five hundred and a wad of credit cards; tomorrow the cards will be sold to a fence down the street from the Waldorf.

Tell all the weary girls plugging their lives away at 99 a week for Ma Bell, tell them their future lies in the street.

These are working girls of a violent new breed. They work on their backs as little as possible. More often they work in cars, with partners, and in hallways and in the open on sidewalks running through our carnal theater district and surrounding our grand hotels. The bulk of their business is not the dispensation of pleasure; it is to mug, rob, swindle, knife, and possibly even to murder their patrons.

Petty crimes have always been associated with prostitution, but only in the last year have New York’s working girls, as they call themselves, made a habit of violence. Early this spring police began a crackdown because of a rash of news reports of attacks sprung by this new breed of hookers on their unassuming tricks.

All within a month … Pasquale Bottero, 50, a visiting glass manufacturer from Cuneo, Italy, was stabbed to death outside the Hilton Hotel; hundreds of prostitutes were questioned. Franz Josef Strausss, former defense minister of West Germany, was mugged and robbed and his career tarnished back home by a nasty scuffle with three oddly masculine prostitutes in a car outside the Plaza. Charles Addams, the cartoonist, was the victim of a particularly malicious act, also executed by a group of car-borne hookers. They stalked him past Bloomingdale’s. He refused to turn around. Prostitutes, living in a permanent condition of humiliation, are hypersensitive to insult, and the cruelest, insult, of course, is to be ignored. So when Charles Addams refused to turn around, the girls splashed a little acid on the back of his head.

Symbolic rape, it could be called. For in a crazy, incoherent form the message of women’s lib has seeped through to prostitutes. Why give one’s body into the bargain when men go about crime so much more directly? Why not attack the john, take his money and be done with it?

The public has become aroused. This is not the sort of behavior one expects from ladies of the evening.

Policemen are currently flashing their newly issued Polaroids in the startled faces of streetwalkers. The photographs will supposedly supply evidence in court. A New York Times editorial charges that not since the Jimmy Walker era 40 years ago has midtown appeared so “wide open” to prostitutes, pimps, pornographers and human degradation of intolerable variety. Mayor Lindsay plans a drive against all such “abuses.”

Ordinarily, police drives against prostitution are about as effective as pacification programs in Vietnam. Police respond to the immediate public outcry. Their “street sweeps” last only until the courts are choked with insubstantial cases and a louder cry comes back from the district attorney’s office to the police commissioner’s office: lay off. Meanwhile, the girls evicted from one territory simply move to another, wait for calm, and return. The local populace supports them. One expects they always will.

But a few weeks ago the whistle was blown by a disgusted judge. Two women, flaunting between them 32 previous arrests for prostitution, appeared before Judge Morris Schwalb and were denied bail. It was an action without precedent here. The judge maintained such drastic action is justified when public welfare is in serious jeopardy.

“Disease is spreading rapidly,” he warned, referring to some 10,000 New Yorkers believed by public health officials to have communicable syphilis. “We are facing a plague.”

The judge also expressed concern for the delicate plight of his colleagues. Delegates to the American Bar Association convention at the Americana and New York Hilton, he said, “cannot walk the streets without being approached by prostitutes.” Quite so. Our peripatetic army of street girls know the convention schedules around town better than the hotel guards.

Things are in such a state, the mayor has singled out some most uncustomary targets in the city’s latest drive against prostitution and pornography. Up to now, all three targets had been relatively safe, while the burden of arrests fell on the girls. The new targets are:

Sleazy hotels, called “happy half-hour fleabags,” used by prostitutes. They are located off Times Square on the West Side and off Lexington Avenue on the East Side, and do a rousing turnover business at an average of $8 a room per happy half-hour.

The pimps. They rarely solicit customers directly, and their girls almost never agree to testify against them. The most they have suffered from police is traffic tickets: the mobile country clubs they call cars tie up traffic.

The men (johns) who accost women who happen to be walking in the midtown area. Last year the vice squad made a grand total of six “john collars.” The problem in prosecuting a patron is finding a witness. Presumably, though, innocent women accosted by mistake will testify.

There is even talk of legalization. Talk is talk, but the bottom line is politics. A member of the Office of Midtown Planning, who has witnessed such discussions involving the mayor, comments wryly: “There is no reason to expect that a prospective Presidential candidate from New York is going to be suggest that prostitution be legalized.”

What brought on this violent new breed of prostitutes? Drugs, of course, have swelled the ranks of addict-prostitutes and increased their urgency to get money. But the records of the 18th Precinct, which covers the roughest areas of prostitution from Fifth Avenue to the Hudson River, indicate that fewer girls than might be expected – 40 per cent – show visible signs of addiction on arrest.

Violent women are part of a larger cultural shift. In contemporary America as it undergoes a slow earthquake of gender, we can see the awakening assertiveness of women most starkly at the farthest distance from the conventional center–in the netherworld. Last year, Margaret Mead warned that women who disengage complete from their traditional roles may turn out to be more ruthless and savage than men. She was right, but the statistics proving her right had not yet been released.

We now know that women are becoming major criminals at a much faster rate than men.

Federal Bureau of Investigation records over the last decade show that female arrests for major crimes rose 156.2 per cent. For men, the increase was less than half that figure (61.3). Further, the heaviest increases for women were in formerly “male” crimes: larceny, embezzlement, robberies and assault.

The shocker lies within the category of girls under eighteen (the age at which many prostitutes now turn out). Their participation in “violent crimes” – murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault – is up 230 per cent.

Traditionally women have been associated with three types of crime: prostitution, abortion (remember?) and shoplifting. The first two were self-induced abuse; the crime was committed against the criminal’s own body, in the old masochistic tradition. But a girl qualified to be a house burglar, for example, found just as much discrimination in the criminal field as her counterpart who wanted to be a detective. No one would teach her how.

More recently, men have seen the advantage of working with women in revolutionary or criminal pairs: Weatherman-Weatherwoman…Panther Brother-Panther Sister…Pimp-Prostitute. Among the purely criminal pairs, a mutual drug addiction has cemented many relationships. And the violence of these women who cross the line disturbs Good Housekeeping Americans in a special way. We have watched Bernardine Dohrn and Angela Davis, Linda Kasabian and her friends of the deadly Manson family, revolutionaries Kathy Boudin, Cathlyn Wilkerson and Jane Alpert, Panthers Ericka Huggins and Elaine Brown–all make a physical impact on their times. Yet we persist in denying that a woman may become an aggressor by choice.

Prostitutes, above all, have been seen as nice girls gone astray. The idea that a prostitute can be shallow, venal, vicious, have a megalomania as intense as a corporation president’s–and moreover, that she can be less emotional than a man conducting acts of personal violence–is a violation of a persistent myth, the myth of redemption. Perhaps all those men who wrote the books and plays about the hooker with a heart of gold, or the chippie who fell in love with a nice American serviceman and was saved, were really writing about their own need to subdue women. For there is no more defiant denial of one man’s ability to possess one woman than the prostitute who refused to be redeemed.

Money is power; hustled money brings an even more satisfying power to members of the netherworld. Money hustled from the wealthy and respectable, for whom the hustler reserves the most contempt, is the most delicious power of all. So the prettiest street hookers have migrated to the most prosperous side of town. Every week night (except when a police drive is on) you will find 30 or so girls at one time strutting their competitive wonders up and down Lexington between 44th and 50th. The Waldorf is home plate.

They stand framed in the stone shallows under the windows of Bache & Co. like…cave art…fanning their quick, toxic eyes with double tiers of Black Spider lashes, teasing, taunting, flouting the public’s most tender mores by turning men on. Five miles a night on white gladiator boots with an apricot of flesh oozing through every peephole..oh Jesus! the frustration of these eviscerated conventioneers who daily with them in the shallows for one mad, capricious moment before–before their pastry-laden wives yank them onward to drear little lovenests away from home. Street girls have no compunctions about approaching a couple. No time for social niceties.

There’s a live one! Horseface stings him and the rhythm picks up. She is in and out of the Lindy Hotel in the time it takes to fry one side of a burger; grouping up again with the stable outside Zum Zum. A squad car snakes by. It’s gate time! And there they go hoofing up Lex and through the Barclay lobby, leaving the precinct boys in the dust again, and into the third furlong through the Waldorf Garage to safety on Park Avenue. Now smugly patting their wigs. Then waiting for someone to score a celebrity suite in the Waldorf Towers. It’s the best game in town.

But what is a nice hotel like the Waldorf doing with girls like this? It is all very embarrassing.

One can understand Times Square. Out-of-town businessmen who find New York’s greatest attraction to be shopping the flesh bazaar, much as their wives shop Saks, have always trucked over to the West Side. City fathers may have glanced at the arrest statistics for the 18th Precinct and shaken their heads in obligatory dismay–of 17,000 arrests last year, 5,000 were for prostitution–but after all, hookers are one of the street services which make Times Square the nation’s tourist hub.

But hustlers from every step of the class ladder are always looking for a new game to pop, a new hustle to work. Here was the East Side: rich, bored and horny. It had all those singles bars and computer dating services and willing secretaries with water beds, which would lead one to believe prostitution was a lost art. But isn’t this funny? Men have retreated from the give-away. Most of them don’t know how to play it. Men over 40 in particular are suffering from the combination of glandular inflammation–provoked by the pornography flood–and generational lag. They learned the erotic gospel according to Playboy. To be fun the bedmate must be a no-no. All these girls who say yes-yes are, well, scary.

The liberated woman initiates sex and expects her partner to perform. He risks ridicule and humiliation, but even if he passes physically, eventually he must deal with the sticky business of intimacy. The mature man already has a complicated life. Intimacy means more demands. A paid girl, on the other hand, relinquishes all rights to make emotional or sexual demands. The man who is unsure of his own “sensuousness” knows he will be safe in his old habits. It is the prostitute’s job to recreate, if only for half an hour, the ancient fantasy of dominance/submission that can induce sexual competency.

It is all very well, then, for the kids to say sex is a breakfast cereal pack–select, enjoy and throw away the cardboard wrapper–but where is the intrigue, the illicit thrill of forbidden flesh? On the black market is where.

The working girls operate by instinct. In the last year instinct has told them to forget the Americana. Why make do with junior-prommies? Leave Broadway to the nickel-and-dime hookers and their Metropole trade with the long necks and short pockets. The old Prostitutes’ Promenade along Central Park South is shopworn. This is the action center, right out here on the big-bucks sucker class East Side.

Consider the ingredients..new office towers, old celebrity hotels, the amoebic spread of massage parlors and “penetrating” triple-X skin pix…add up the alliterative junk food parlors: Pizza Plaza, Zum Zum, Cobbs Corner and family…and the all-night drugstores which provide the aids to a hooker’s trade.

All of this crowned by Grand Central Station, crossroads of a million private lives intoxicated by the supermarketing of American sex and convinced they are missing something…and what more does the flesh peddler need? Cheap porn.

The link between pornography and the infiltration of a new area by prostitutes is firmly established. One promises, the other delivers. Credit for being the first cheap porn palace on Lexington belongs to Harry’s Bargain Books, between 45th and 46th Streets. Three years ago, when Harry’s opened, the low-cost skin traders began their gradual drift eastward from Times Square.

Right next to Harry’s is the brand new coinbox peep show, Stereo Theater ‘471.’ Two bits a segment to keep the videotape machines rolling. Only a month ago the Peep Show Man was up to his ankles in sawdust, hammering in stalls like make-do cattle pens. He looks like a Kentucky veterinarian. One wouldn’t guess he owns a string of twelve Times Square peep shows. But competition has saturated Times Square, he says, and so he followed his sixth sense to the next flesh center.

“Only had three folks come by wantin’ to know why I was puttin’ such a thing in here,” drawled the Peep Show Man last month. “Prob’ly be the first ones in to see it.” And here they are, one hip poking out of every stall, dropping quarters to devour sexual images that have the approximately substance of shower curtain decals.

It’s all coming together now…like one hellifying midtown planning project. Like Times Square East!

But despite the boom in prostitution, and the new territories opening up, competition is more vicious than ever. The street is highly sensitive to changes in supply and demand.

Four years ago New York’s penal code was revised. Loitering for the purpose of prostitution was reduced by former Police Commissioner Howard Leary from a misdemeanor to a violation. Leary pleased his police, who were tired of acting both as arresting officers and prosecutors of the girls. The girls were freed from routine medical exams and blood tests. They were delighted to see the maximum penalty drop to $50 or fifteen days.*

Judges barely catch the names as several dozen street girls glide past the bench–“I’m a seamstress”–and taxi back to their territories to finish the night’s work. Ninety per cent of these cases are dismissed. Only the arresting officers are held up in court, filling out reports. The great majority of girls are between 21 and 25 because this is not a profession in which seniority is rewarded. Repetition is inevitable. For instance, of 562 direct “pross collars” made during the cold month of last December in Manhattan, over half the girls were repeaters and 124 of them had more than ten previous arrests. Besides prostitution, their records were laced with grand larceny, narcotics, robbery and assault.

Yet, even the girls who are found guilty on these more serious “pross collars,” involving a specific proposal for a specific price made to a plainclothesman, are rarely jailed. Most judges let them go for a $25 to $50 fine–and a week to pay. Any girl can work that off in an hour or so. It amounts to a license.

Word of this change spread with great interest through the pimp grapevine around the country. New York was wide open. Midtown became the nation’s largest outdoor showroom.

At about the same time, in 1967, a series of Supreme Court decisions lowered the restrictions on obscenity. This was a double bonanza. Within two months organized crime had entered the midtown porno business. The connection became vividly clear only last October, in hearings before the State Temporary Commission of Investigation, when it was learned that persons identified as members of a crime syndicate had begun controlling midtown porn palaces in late 1967. One company, with 300 peep show machines, was said to have netted $1.5 million in 1969.

But several tremors have jarred the gold mine over the last year–recession, for one. Impulse entertainments are the first to feel the pinch in hard times.

“The money isn’t out there like it used to be,” says a Times Square pimp who has relocated to Lexington, “but there’s more girls than ever.”

The quality and price of street girls diminish as you move westward. Lately even here on Lexington the merchandise has become sharply divided into three classes.

The daytime flatbackers, a street version of the call girl, pull a steady blue-chip business among Grand Central commuters. Good flatbackers always fare well, which accounts for their swelling ranks. They work the officers along Madison and Lex like a Schrafft’s super-hospitality wagon. Score the flustered john in the elevator, simple! Make a date for a noonsie in the office while the secretary is out to lunch…group sex o.k…discreet accommodations of all kinds for the busy executive.

Don’t bother ogling the flatbackers at rush hour, boy, they’re outside Grand Central waiting for their regular hook-ups. They can afford to be choosy, Haughty, white and businesslike, these are your ex-models and jobless actresses who go for no less than $60 to $75 a trick. And your bored suburban housewives who go primarily for kicks. With a few bills in the Bendel’s tote, they’ll be home to slip the frozen scampi in the wall oven before hubby plotzes off the 7:02. Enterprising!

“Got no pimps, these daytime dames,” complains an East Side pimp. “They’re no dope fiends, they’re not out to support a habit. These girls make big money.”

Pimps, need one say, are firmly opposed to liberated women hustlers.

The early evening girls, class two, scuffle until eleven and may go home with $300, even $400 on a good night. The going rate for these girls is $30 to $40 a trick, plus the cost of the hotel room. They are still new enough, plump-fleshed and pretty enough, to pass for wives on the arms of conventioneers. More and more they too are working independently, gypsy hookers if you will. By ducking home early they avoid the pimps and escape the midnight street sweep by the 17th Precinct.

“Slow week,” commiserates the Cobbs Corner man as Little Tiffany stops by for her hot dog. She is an early-evening freelancer.

“Thank God I got 90 dollars, ‘cause I owe my babysitter,” Little Tiffany says. Most of the girls have children and babysitters. “Here’s the ten I owe you…” she runs a hand inside the brassiere bank, “and I’ve got 30 more to buy food for the weekend. I’m set, so I’m going home.”

After midnight the frenzy begins. The tough, the old and the desperate inhabit this third, aberrant, class of prostitutes. Pimps also send out their young, rambunctious new girls to prove themselves. Everyone has a gimmick. Or a habit.

Or a car.

“This is a rough street now,” says Bobbie the guard on the Lexington Avenue door of the Waldorf. “These new girls are pullin’ knives and drivin’ around in rented cars, bustin’ heads. Say around four o’clock in the morning, if a guy comes up the street, five or six of them together will tear his clothes off and rob him blind.

Dutchman listens to Bobbie because she has been away for six months, enjoying her first marriage. It is her distinction to be the original Waldorf girl. She was on duty when the hotel opened in 1931 and claims to have put two daughters through college on the proceeds. The remarkable Dutchman, her white skin expertly painted, turned out in modest silk print ensemble, still manages to look like a coloratura soprano.

“You’re not going to let her in, are you?” demands Dutchman. She indicates yet another strange face entering Bobbie’s door behind a male guest. “She’s one.”

The guard steams up the escalator but the pair is gone. He alerts the upstairs security guards on his two-way radio. They will trail the couple and check the room number with the desk. “If the man’s registered as a single, we know we got a pross.”

Bobbie returns to Dutchman with a shrug. “Till last year it was a nice crowd, the girls. They didn’t bother me or the guests, ‘cause they was honest. But these girls now comin’ from out of town, they robbin’ and they stealin.’”

Dutchman says they are giving the profession a bad name.

*In the fall of 1969 prostitution was again made a misdemeanor and the penalty upped to four months or $500, mostly to coax the girls to plead guilty to a lesser charge. It is still beside the point, since very rarely does a prostitute get more than fifteen days.