“ … ‘Sugarman digs you baby,’ he purrs. ‘We got a little family here, see? You don’t have to be lonely no more.’ …”

*From the July 26, 1971 issue of New York magazine. In partnership with HBO’s The Deuce, we dug through our archives to surface some of our favorite features on the 1970s hustle. Catch the premiere of The Deuce on September 10 at 9 p.m.

Business is off tonight for the Waldorf Girls. The long holiday weekend dried up the street; weekends always do on this side of town because the Waldorf Girls work the sort of trade that can afford to escape. It is Tuesday now. Unseasonably cold. The girls are out seven to a corner with some catching up to do. Their pimps are itchy. Beneath the volatile skin of the street, new savagery can be felt, like a contagion along the nerves.

The girl in red pants ducks into the Belmont Plaza all-night drugstore.

“Got a hammer? My heel came off in a chase.”

She is thin as a needle, tracked in the arms and urgent around the eyes. The druggist produces a hammer . She lifts one long, exquisitely-bolted leg in an arabesque–every eye in the store bleeds because her legs are still dazzling–and she says to the druggist, “Tap it on for me, will you, sugar?”

She is wearing Gucci shoes. Remnants of a near past when the girl they called Redpants lit up this street like fireworks.

“My old man was so nice to me the last four days,” murmurs the pallid East Village runaway with her. She is sixteen and her face is blank as a cabbage. “No fights, nothing but loving because there was no work to be done.” The runaway gathers an orange tabby cat in her arms up close to her Pucci nightie. “I don’t ever want to come back to work.”

Redpants, who has taken it upon herself to break in this baby runaway, fixes her with the cold eye of experience. “Your old man won’t be so nice when he picks you up at four. Unless you’re ready with the only kind of loving the pimp knows.”

“What’s that?”

“Mr. Green.”

Outside, the woman and her young companion quickly return to a tacky Chevrolet parked a few blocks down from the Waldorf, but they do not get in. They lean against it, bare-legged.

After midnight now: this is the hour one can feel the skin of the street break. Only the retreads and the riff-raff and the hard-core dopies are out now. The Queen of the Pickpockets, a dried breadcrust of a woman, is in position on the steps of the Belmont Plaza waiting for a mark. Farther down the street, cruising, is the 72-year-old Madam, another fixture. She is out with her single surviving protégé, who is 40, and who does the work after the indefatigable Madam does the talking. Yelps are beginning to echo from the side streets. The pimps have begun to discipline those deemed lazy by cuffing them around.

But what’s on the street tonight, Daddy? Nothing but dipsy drunks, cheapskate metal men booked into the Waldorf with their wives, pathetic little studdies in from Brooklyn to show off their eye makeup…and cops.

Only the car girls are scoring. They play mean.

“Don’t go out there now, friend,” Bobbie the guard warns a Waldorf guest who has had too much to drink but not enough action. The Bull and Bear closes early these nights. Even in the ballroom the after-midnight sound is a hum of institutional vacuum cleaners. Recession is keeping most people away, and fear of crime in the streets. But not this live-wire.

“I can take care of myself.” He is a retired detective from Florida and as he points out: they’re only women. Bobbie smiles. “When you get in one of those cars, mister, you goin’ to have a busted head.”

Ten minutes later the old Madam and a couple of traditional foot girls stop by Bobbie the guard’s door, to chat. The sound causes them to stiffen. A car horn smears its cry for help all over the territory.

“Uh-oh, they mustuv rolled the wrong john,” the Madam says.

“I told him but they won’t listen,” Bobbie says.

Of course it is the former Florida detective, pinned in a car between two prostitutes, one of whom is arousing him while the other is picking his pocket. The man, however, has discovered the game; he is leaning on the car horn for all he is worth.

“Here come the poh-leece.” A sense signal passes from corner to corner. Well before an actual siren answers the car horn, the foot girls are sprinting for their hideaway in the Waldorf garage.

A tacky Chevrolet squeals into the same garage. In a blur of speed a woman and her companion abandon the car, leaving its doors to hang dizzily open. A few seconds behind, on foot, follows the former Florida detective. A slug of flesh is bitten out of his cheek.

One of the car girls darts through the back lobby of her old stamping ground. Without missing a beat, poised to whirl through the brass-trimmed door onto Lexington, she kicks off the Gucci shoes at Bobbie the guard’s feet.

“Redpants, that you?” His voice leaps.

“Hold my shoes!”

No time for nostalgia. A younger girl flees past Bobbie and drops something black. Traveler’s checks. As he bends to retrieve them, a man’s arm sheathed in chocolate net scoops under his nose and grabs the checkbook. And then the pimp is gone too.

By now police are swarming through the garage. They smoke out all the wrong girls, any girls, and pile them into the squad car. Another squad car is filling up on Lexington. One face turns and through the rear window catches the guard’s uncertain, hopeful eye. Redpants blows a kiss.

Bobbie the guard stoops for the shoes she kicked off. He runs a hand over the pitted soles. The relief man, a new man, is waiting for him to go home. Oblivious, Bobbie stares past the brass-trimmed door into the street which is now still. His cheeks are damp.

“She was the prettiest brown-skinned girl I ever seen on the street.”

The relief man is about to laugh but something in Bobbie’s voice holds him back.

“When I came on here three years ago everybody was talkin’ about Redpants,” Bobbie says. “She was tall as a tree and she had a shape and she was beautiful. Bought everybody presents too. I mean Redpants, she was makin’ so much money she didn’t know what to do with it.”

The relief man says she didn’t look so good tonight.

“You wouldn’t either!” Bobbie snaps. “After two years on the street, runnin’ from the cops, climbin’ these stairs, livin’ on hot dogs, they decline. They finish. Pimp took alla Redpants’ money. Now she’s 30. She hasn’t got no money, she hasn’t got no looks, she hasn’t got no shape, so she’s just out there as a scavenger. She’s done.”

Bobbie rolls up Redpants’ shoes in the Daily News and tucks them under his arm.

“What’re you bothering with her shoes for?” the relief man asks. “They locked her up.”

“She’ll be back,” Bobbie says. “They always come back.”

Three years before, the girl was not in the least malicious. Ambitious yes, malicious no. On the all-night Greyhound from Detroit to New York she changed professions six times. Beautician, salesgirl, cocktail waitress…then dreaming in loftier circles…dancer, fashion designer, model. As a pretty black girl in 1968 she was bringing up the rear of America’s consumer ethic. Her expectations derived from television commercials. And from vacuous Sidney Poitier movies and the promises after riots. If a pretty black girl puts her mind and body together and gets down, that is, insinuates her full powers on the unsuspecting city, here at the epicenter of a culture which celebrates killers and whores (so long as they can be exploited by the merchandisers and the media), well, Johnny, anything can happen.

“Well, Johnny, I posed for a few hosiery ads and bingo, they put me on the cover of Cosmopolitan.” She had rehearsed for her imaginary appearance on the Johnny Carson Show by talking back to the screen in Sammy’s Rest, a highway stop through which passed many salesmen who insisted, until she believed it, that she was wasting herself as a waitress. She was 26. Weary of her solitary life. Hungry for people and tinsel.

From the Port Authority building, she walked directly to Miss Dixie’s Employment Agency in Times Square. A cardboard suitcase slapped against her long legs and she was feeling as reckless as a kite. They told her she could do day work.

When she came out of Miss Dixie’s, he was in position. A voluptuous figure of a man, radiantly clothed and well-displayed against what looked like a metal rhinoceros (in fact it was a custom El Dorado with a Rolls-Royce front mounted with Texas steer horns). He was grinning.

“What you want to wash Whitey’s floor for?”

“I’m a model, thank you.” And she huffed off.

He was in the same spot the next day and the next. “How’s the modeling business?” His arrogance was insufferable. She knew the type, a dope pusher, most likely. Yet for a black man so young, his prosperity was impressive. Fitted in the finest vines and kicks of the day, pepper silks and Alpaca fronts and Halloween socks matched to his half-gaiters, he lounged against his metal rhinoceros without a flicker of exertion.

“Like my short?” He stroked his car, which was anything but short.

She sniffed at his street slang. It was evident that she liked his short.

Day work was out. So, very nearly, was her money.

On the fifth day, sensing there was some knack for controlling one’s destiny in this city which she did not have–which he apparently did have, damn him–she answered his tease with a slap.

“Good!” he said. “I like my women to have spunk.”

In the car with her he withdraws a fifty-dollar bill pressed under the cellophane of his cigarette pack, unrolls it and snorts a white powder into his nose. “Like a whiff?” The girl retreats into her lavender spring coat. “Jus’ a little cocaine to clear the passages. Six hundred dollars an ounce.”

“I’m not a dopie. I’m a model with a daughter to support and a husband in Vietnam and I don’t take to a man just ‘cause he’s dressed fancy,” she lies, trying to negotiate a favorable self-image.

“Sugarman digs you, baby. Men are all suckers ‘cause they looking to protect their glands. Women run this joint. A smart girl can make any man her bloodhound. Sugarman has nothin’ but respect for a girl like you.”

It takes her a while to understand that Sugarman always speaks of himself in the third person. By then the car is spinning through the East Side and he is doing his father-daughter routine. “Men have always roughed you around, right? If you was my girl I’d touch you like velvet, drink you like champagne. You could cry to Sugarman.”

“I’m not interested in sex,” she lies. “I need money.”

He is in the modeling business himself, he says. “All the girls in my agency are white but–” he flips back her coat–“you shine like brass. Accordin’ to Whitey’s color scheme you’ll pass, jus’ fine. But you can’t go out with Sugarman dressed like that!”

In the back room of an East Village boutique a small Indian man brings on a selection of exotic clothes. The girl swoons over the mirrored boleros and chooses a pair of crimson velvet pants. “I can cut the legs off when it gets hot.”

“You know your assets, honey.” Sugarman builds her up and up. “Legs is what a man looks for, not faces, and you got one hellifying pair of legs.” He walks around her, mumbling. “Hey, I got you a professional name. Redpants.”

“Quite so,” the Indian man says.

Suddenly Sugarman fades toward the door. The Indian shopkeep is stroking her arm. With her false cockiness exposed and the pimp’s seductive teeth already sinking in, the girl pleads: “Don’t leave me alone.”

“Redpants, you and me gonna party all night! But right now Sugarman has got to check in with the other models in his dynamite agency.” And then the little whisper in her ear: You like the man’s vines? Give him a cheap giggle. Try on some more and walk around with your titties dangling. “Me and my short will be by in an hour, honey.”

The Indian was what they call an easy trick, which is how the smart street pimp eases his girls into the trade. (It also pays for the clothes.) From there he drives Redpants up Third Avenue and introduces her to the rest of his stable.

“Say hello to Horseface, she’s my French import. Rotten face but a body like creampuffs.” Horseface is a pubescent girl from the Canadian provinces whom Sugarman recruited in Montreal. She smiles dumbly.

“This here’s Kimp. She got four kids and she bought herself a big house in Philadelphia. I saw the deeds. Kimp, she comes to work for me and makes herself a coupla grand and stays away awhile, and comes back again. Got herself a husband now. He don’t know nothin’ about her professional life. But she came back to Sugarman, isn’t that so?”

Kimp nods her red Marie Antoinette wig. She is about 35 and her face appears to be bolted over steel plates.

Only one complaint from Kimp–her teenaged sons are beginning to ask what kind of work she does up in New York. “I tell them I work for the city.”

Sugarman beckons Redpants across the hall of this modern high-rise in the Murray Hill section where he keeps his gals. He pays the $350 rent; two girls share an apartment and at least one generally has a child with her. He lives in a better pad on a higher floor but in the same building, for purposes of surveillance.

“Now you’re gonna meet the hustlingest dame in Sugarman’s agency. College girl, real class. She was a track star at this dum-dum nun’s school of hers. She can outrun anybody–cars, cops, anybody ‘cept Sugarman of course.”

He rings. “Road Runner?”

A pair of dark eyes, painted beneath with zebra stripes, peer around the door. “Hello, you bastard. I’m busy.”

A child is crying in the dimness behind Road Runner. The young woman is nude except for a Catholic medal on a chain.

“Redpants here needs employment.” Sugarman spins the new girl around by the hair. “She’s a model.”

The eyes narrow in appraisal. How old? Is she clean? Any habit? Any experience on the street? Sugarman answers for his probationer, whose attention is wholly distracted by the apartment. Though sparsely furnished and humorless, it is, in the eyes of a girl from a rooming house in Detroit, the quintessence of glamor.

Road Runner reaches for the girl’s cardboard suitcase. “I’ll try her out in the Lindy tonight and see what she’s got.” The door shuts.

Grinning, strutting, enormously pleased with himself, Sugarman sweeps Redpants off to dinner and double Scotches at a First Avenue bar in the Seventies. She notices that everyone knows him here. And that all the men wear the same hat. Whether it’s Panama straw or felt, trimmed with peacock or parrot feathers, its big plate brim is tipped at a preposterous diagonal. This is the street pimp’s cockscomb, the big bad dude Capone hat.

Redpants is not quite sure what she is into, but Sugarman is so kind…

“We got a little family here, see?” he purrs. “You don’t have to be lonely no more.”

Wonderland! In the Belmont Plaza drugstore Road Runner is now outfitting her with eye expanders, false lashes from Andrea’s European Hair collection. She chooses Exotics Black, which are clumped like shrubs. Then a gloss of Pear Drops toothpaste, her pick of six varieties of hair dryer, and birth control pills. Road Runner explains the pills must be taken every day of the month to obliterate any flow and its interference with business.

What’s this? One whole window is devoted to the display of foot remedies, Dr. Scholl in his vast orange inventory, and on the counter, tonight’s feature: For Feet’s sake refresher spray. Redpants laughs.

“Must be a lot of old folks aroun’ here.”

Road Runner looks at her recruit in astonishment.

“You’re a working girl now. We walk!”

This is the first time Redpants confronts her position directly. She panics. Shrinking back, retreating from Road Runner, she flies into the street. Running does not help. She is still a captive of her motives. Every girl on the verge of turning out must pass through this quick hell, wrestling with the urges and illusions which have brought her this far. A pimp often drugs a girl at this point. Or he has sex with her and makes her feel needed, then suggests she have a few “dates” for pay, hoping that the customers will reinforce her sense of being wanted. Or the girl herself continues to observe the lifestyle of the prostitutes around her until she learns the value of criminal behavior and takes up the code: exploit before being exploited. For Redpants the pull was out of oblivion toward adventure…

She must have belonged to somebody at one time. To the Baptist preacher who was her father (they said) or to the vague brothers and sisters who passed through her bedroom after the preacher disappeared (died, they said). Or to the proud, liverish flesh of her mother, who now presides over a rooming house of alcoholics. Her mother collects cigarette butts for the men she looks after. She keeps them in a glass jar. Those half-smoked cigarettes must also have belonged to somebody at one time. But they always went bad in the jar.

Road Runner catches up with her on Park Avenue. In strong terms she lays out the philosophy:

The working girl is honest; the rest of the world is the con. Straight women exchange sex for financial security and the respected social status of marriage. You have no status, no power, and no way to get it except by using your snapper. You give it away, why? You’re sitting on a gold mine! We prossies provide a product in more demand than the world’s best-selling book. Don’t let life just happen to you. Get out there and hustle for yourself!

The outlook of this once-Catholic refugee from the California suburbs is simply a direct application of American capitalism, circa 1960s: fast, aggressive, confident of the growth of urban lust and prepared to indulge it, manipulate it and cash in on it.

For reinforcement, Road Runner walks her protégé once through the Waldorf. It smells of face powder and ballroom polish, the light scents of remote sources of money.

It is late now. Across the street two fat pinky-ring johns with Shriner’s pins in their lapels step out of the Belmont Plaza. They barely have time to buy a sex paper. Girls whiptail from three corners like guppies fighting for the last crumb at the top of a fish tank.

“Go get him,” Road Runner says. She quickly instructs Redpants on where to take a trick of this kind and how long to spend and how much to ask for.

Leading the john up the warped stairs of the Lindy Hotel, a second-floor fleabag several blocks down from the Waldorf, Redpants looks as awkward as she feels. Behind the desk is a beefy man in a mustard undershirt, his arms blue with tattoos. He smiles at Redpants by way of a welcome into the fold.

“That’s $7.75, pal.” The john fills out a registration card. Halfway up the staircase the couple is stopped by a shout from the tattooed man.

“Hey, you’re man and wife, right?” Redpants giggles. “Right.”

Speaking as a professor to a new student, he point to the registration card. “Well, you gotta put it down, sweetheart.” Of course, his protection.

Nothing in the room but a glass night lamp on a table and, set flat out under the windows like a cheap placemat, the bed. Above it rattle curtains of plastic brocade. Fluorescence intrudes; across the street in a block of windows framing eccentric postal workers at their night labors. Fixing on those windows, she bites down on the plastic brocade curtains and gives them fifteen minutes for 30 dollars.

Redpants earned a position as Sugarman’s new “bottom woman.” To celebrate he let her spend the night in his apartment. She did a little bit of crying and cleared her passages with cocaine. He stroked her, gently, not rushing her, absorbing all her defenses into his fatherly possession, and released her. Then he put on his hat and went out. “There’s more where that came from,” he said, “but you got to prove yourself a hustler before it’s yours.”

Redpants learned the games of her trade very quickly.

The Badger Game. She lures a man up to a hotel room. As the pair disrobe, Sugarman bursts in taking the part of the outraged husband. She whimpers to the john that they both will be killed unless he hands over his money, which he usually does.

Variation on the Badger Game. Horseface and Kimp are waiting in the closet when Redpants enters with a trick. He pays in advance. When she has him wholly engaged, the other girls creep out and relieve his trousers of excess bills. “If he misses his bread, we’ll jump him,” Road Runner says. “If that doesn’t work, cut him up a little.”

Redpants balks at using her knife. “It’s your insurance policy,” the experienced hooker instructs. “These johns are all married men. They’re going to have a hard enough time explaining a few blade marks when they get home. Even if they call the cops in the heat of the moment, they are never going to get up on that stand and tell the judge they got stung by three hookers in a hotel room. It’s giving the wife a gift divorce case! Another thing, never forget the stud complex. These johns are jellyballs or they wouldn’t be sniffing around chippies in the first place. They can’t stand admitting women can get down and do raw deeds.”

To supplement her street trade, Sugarman introduces Redpants to her first “oddball trick.” He is a functionary in the Municipal Building. Twice monthly, for $50, she has only to take him home and admire the lacy lingerie concealed under his bland suit.

“Oddball tricks are where the money is,” Sugarman assures her. (But when she turns up one of her own, the pimp is not so encouraging.)

The TV personality with a kiddie show wants a boy, while Redpants and Road Runner watch. He is ready to write a thousand-dollar check. She can’t find a homosexual to save herself. Sugarman is jowling with his friends at Tony Small’s bar when Redpants bursts in with her demand.

“I ain’t no f****t!” shouts the insulted pimp.

“As of now, sugar, you is.”

Redpants knew that the fast girls worked the Waldorf. She soon learned the routine.

When show biz or sports celebrities or their friends check into their suites in the Waldorf Towers, word is passed by the guests to the guards on the door: do not stop any of the girls.

So, near dawn on the day before a pivotal boxing match at Madison Square Garden, Redpants breezed past Bobbie the guard and said confidently, “I’m going up to see the king.”

“You must be kidding,” Bobbie said, knowing of the boxer’s puritanical bent. Bobbie allowed the girl into the lobby to use the house phone. The boxer came down bellowing, Bobbie apologized, the beautiful chippie in red velvet pants swept off with the boxer in the Towers elevator and thus became a Waldorf girl.

For Christmas Sugarman gave all his hookers stolen mink scarfs. And two nights off.

It gets in the blood. All night long peeking and hiding, zipping and lacing. Hustling bucks and ducking the Third Division boys, those earnest young plainclothesmen assigned to the vice squad who work out of the 17th Precinct on the East Side. The pace itself, the sheer velocity of risk, is a drug. And then a girl controls the situation with her tricks. (Not so in allied fields such as modeling and acting, Sugarman points out.) She sets the price and delivers the pleasure, or doesn’t, pretending submission while all the time she is in control. Can it be sensed by anyone straight, the exhilaration of a young street hooker? If she is fast, and Redpants is very very fast, the payoff can never be duplicated. It gets in the blood like gambler’s fever.

Gucci shoes. Double scotches. Kanekalon wigs in a kaleidoscope of colors. Ten-dollar tips to the Belmont Plaza bartenders, fifteen to the Barclay doormen, a 50-dollar bill for Bobbie the Waldorf guard tossed with a winner’s smile…she always had a smile for Bobbie. “I’m making four and five hundred a night,” Redpants announced. “That’s a dollar a minute!” She selected her men now, circling the Waldorf with her insouciant hips controlled like a jib sail and nodding only to businessmen in well-cut suits.

After a year on the street Sugarman was allowing her 5 per cent. Her money cane and went like liquid fuel. Near dawn she would squander the last on a crippled newsboy or a bum, as if to ward off a similar fate. How is a prostitute to open a savings account? What does she tell the IRS? (Most street pimps collect the full night’s take and simply manage the financial affairs of the stable. That is, for two to six girls a pimp buys hot clothes, pays the rent and doctor bills and shows up in court to pay the fines. All his girls call him husband.)

Only Bobbie watched as would a father, with a sense of foreboding. Redpants was drinking too hard, spending too recklessly, running too fast.

“Save your money, little girl, don’t be throwin’ these tips around.” Redpants squeezed his hand. “You can’t live in this world by yourself.”

And then they busted Sugarman and the trouble began.

The pimp had suggested Redpants phone her girlfriend in Detroit. “Tell her you’re living high off a Park Avenue family and you have her a job as a nanny too.” He sent the plane fare.

They met the girlfriend at La Guardia: Redpants, Sugarman and his metal rhinoceros with the introductory envelope of cocaine. “We got a little family here…” The new girl protested. In Road Runner’s apartment she was dressed up and slapped around and, in a numb terror, sent out on the street. In two hours, unbeknownst to her procurers, the new girl was picked up in a general pross bust.

The story spilled out in the cage at the Criminal Courthouse on Centre Street where the girl confided it to a policewoman. Accompanied by two plainclothesmen, she returned to Road Runner’s apartment and whined for Sugarman to let her in only three hours after he had put her on the street.

“You goddam worthless broad–” He lunged for the girl and then he went downtown with the police. Hoping for the nearly impossible, a Third Division lieutenant charged the pimp with Compulsory Prostitution and coaxed the girl to testify. Almost never does a prostitute testify against her pimp. She was placed in a midtown hotel with a policewoman at the door. Hearings came and went with the usual time-killing postponements.

“Let’s be scuffling,” Road Runner said.

The pimp’s bail was deliberately prohibitive, five thousand, and Redpants could no longer afford to be choosy. Three kinds of tricks the Waldorf Girls routinely score are non-whites, boys without ties and drunks. By the end of the month Redpants had been through all of them except a black boy.

“What’re you doing out here buying it dressed like that?” she scolds the boy in U.F.O. jeans. He is a handsome dude with the Harlem in him half buried under a prep school accident.

“Are you waiting for anyone?” he says shyly.

“Maybe.”

“We could blow some grass at my place…”

“I’m no dopie. What’re you, a cop?”

He turns slowly while she fingers his sides and back.

“I’m not too good at patting; sure you don’t have a piece?” The voice is soft and wishful. Her reaction to the absence of Sugarman, and to the lost sense of belonging, is an indiscriminate need to ingratiate herself with everyone. Counter men, cabbies; she has even turned for sexual comfort to Road Runner. Collectively, these peripheral contacts will add up at day’s end to all the love coming in.

The boy is kind. Uptown in his cramped bedroom he plays her Jimi Hendrix records and lets her cry and finally he offers her some wood. “Wood?” Like oil in an overheated engine, the heroin makes her feel better, smoother, and then she stops feeling at all.

“These days you don’t know who to trust,” Sugarman says. Redpants and Road Runner and her baby are curled up together like spaniel pups, watching TV, when he springs through the door. “Isn’t that the truth?”

The girls say it’s the truth all right, except for their own little family. They bring him chocolate milk and a joint. He does not bother to explain that the frightened witness split for Detroit and without her the police case against him collapsed.

“Our little family.” Sugarman smiles, but his mouth hangs away from his teeth like a dog who cannot be said for certain to be playing. “Funny, I heard somebody put a bad mouth on me.”

His girls look blank.

“Also heard Redpants went down with a n****r cop.”

“He was no cop!”

“Hey, Sugarman’s a racist.” Road Runner laughs and begins dancing about the room to cheer him up.

“Got anything in your titty bank for Sugarman?”

Road Runner assures him she gave all her money to the pimp designated to bail him out.

“That’s funny–” he dives at the dancing girl and snatches off her brassiere, and a snow of small bills flutter to the floor– ” ‘cause Sugarman heard you was holdin’ out.”

Whimpering like puppies who cannot hope to convince an irate master of their innocence but who cannot sleep without his stroke…We scuffled for you, Sugarman…they follow him to the closet where he selects a wooden hanger…You’re our man for all time, Sugarman…and into the bathroom where he wraps the hanger with absorbent cotton. Redpants kisses the back of his neck. The pimp whirls and thrashes both girls until their bodies lie like rag dolls on the bathroom floor. Then he removes the cotton and mops his brow with it, satisfied that the hanger left no bruises to interfere with his source of income.

Speedy, mobility and numbers. Sugarman enumerates the advantages of their new game; his girls will rent a car. They park on a side street close to Lex in a Grand Prix. A man stops for the Don’t Walk sign. When two pretty girls wave he is flattered; the door swings wide and he slides in between them. They drive toward the river and park. While one girl toys with him, the other lifts his wallet, removes the cash and credit cards and returns the wallet. Neat, sporting. Unless the john is a jumpy type, in which case the girls may be required to slug, bite or knife him and leave the remains on the street.

So went the successful summer on 1970. Sugarman and his friends sat in a Lexington bar tapping their high-heeled shoes. The girls knew their quotas: $250 a night each. They also knew the old man was never more than six blocks away; the bar is close to the Waldorf and has local sports on cable TV. Each night the Joint Chiefs of the Peacock gather to admire themselves there. Love that summer uniform…the tank-top jumpsuit s-t-r-e-t-c-h-e-d like taffy over the chocolate net, see-through, pectoralis major body shirt. Somewhere on the ensemble there are nailheads. Admire them to. And the bad dude Capone hat. This is a business of externals, after all. The Pimp Style screams heavy bucks and lazy power. On the street it carries all the status of the dope dealer without the dangers. In fact the Pimp Style is becoming so popular that one can scarcely distinguish a genuine working pimp from the pimp poseurs who hang out at Le Drugstore, and the two-bit Queens tennies in high-heeled Florsheims who aren’t even black but who have discovered that the corner of Lex and 49th is the new freak showcase.

By conservative estimate, in 1968 Manhattan had 25,000 street prostitutes. Can it be true, as the men insist, that these working girls support 10,000 pimps? This is the beauty of street pimping. The men provide no customers. They run almost no risk of arrest. Consequently, while their hookers are hustling against a 4 a.m. deadline, there is absolutely nothing for the pimps to do. They watch cable TV in the bar.

The tall Road Runner, pale and liquid as skimmed milk, and the longlegged Redpants, with her gleaming brass skin, make a stunning pair. Their fortunes are assured, except for one thing. Nobody likes a pushy hooker.

“Those two are taking the trade away from all us old-timers and bringing down the cops,” Dutchman complains to Bobbie the guard. Bobbie says it isn’t the girls but their pimp. If they had any sense they would cut him loose. But Road Runner in particular has gone greedy and vicious. She is not getting any younger. As she says, “I know the winners are out there, and this is my ninth race.”

Fall went cold early. The normal hoarding instinct on the street became more desperate, owing to the competition, and now the other girls put the cops on Road Runner and Redpants. Arrests soared. Their lawyer wanted $250 a case. Their records grew fat as composition books and because they had to plead guilty to stay out of the cage, the fines began to hurt. Inside of two months the girls who drove the Grand Prix had spent ten thousand dollars on court fines and payoffs.

The Queen of the Pickpockets saw her chance to break them. Word was around about a pack of West Side girls who specialized in robbing hookers. She found them and made a deal. After midnight on a listless Friday on Lex, the old crone gave the nod. The West Side pack crept up on the Grand Prix. They muzzled Road Runner and Redpants, commandeered the car and drove them to the river. When the two girls came back it was on foot with long grape-colored fingernail tracks all over their bodies.

“I’ve seen them before, on Broadway,” Kimp remembered. “Big Texas girls.” Road Runner would not speak. She led Redpants across town to the Mobil station under the West Side highway and bought a Coke and washed them off with it. Then they hunted Times Square for five girls in a Grand Prix. On 44th they passed a group of stumbledrunk boys.

“C’meer, you dirty whore,” a boy in combat boots said.

Road Runner told him to get lost and kept walking. She still had the Coke bottle.

“Lemme have your dirty whore sister then.”

Suddenly Redpants began to laugh, at herself, at her humorless white partner with the Catholic medal around her bleeding neck, at the whole bleeding shell game which this night, in one night, they had lost. “Cut the crap,” Road Runner said. More laughter, and now the drunk boys joined in. Road Runner walked over to a mailbox and broke the glass bottle against it and then she walked back to the boy in combat boots and drove the bottle into the soft place above his collarbone. The next morning she left for California.

“Why don’t you go home, honey,” Bobbie the guard urges Redpants, who has been walking all night Saturday and all night Sunday. “You know weekends is dead out there.”

She shakes her head. Sugarman does not yet know about Road Runner, the robbery, the car, and she is not about to go home until she has something to show. Her head throbs. Where the Coke has dried on her scratches the itching is cruel.

Near dawn she congratulates herself on her perseverance. A balding gentleman steps out of the Waldorf for his morning constitutional Agreed, she will knock on his door. Room 3700 at seven o’clock. At this point Redpants is not in a position to negotiate price, nor would she jeopardize Bobbie the guard, looking the way she does, by using the elevator. She runs up 37 flights of service stairs.

“You cheap baldassed degenerate little bastard!”

Babbling and weeping and running again, down 37 flights of service stairs, down 444 cement steps, the girl in torn red pants emerges on the marble landing of Bobbie the guard’s lobby–he offered me ten dollars–and passes out at his feet.

Wan morning light. Rattle of plastic brocade curtains. Bobbie’s words blow around the hotel room for which she insisted on paying ($7.75 out of her last ten) and where she waited for him because she needed a man.

Get out of this racket while you still can, honey. It gets in your blood, this gamblin’ game. It deals women hard. I seen a lotta girls, they say they won’t be out here but a year. They goin’ to secretarial school durin’ the day or they got a house to remodel. Once in a while they gets out in time. Most of ‘em gets hooked. You’re a beautiful girl, Redpants, but you’re beginnin’ to go, look at these tracks in your arms…they givin’ you the needle now too?

Bobbie’s voice drifts through her fever. Nothing holds. A limpness in her belly tells her she needs an abortion; she doesn’t want to think about that. She needs money, that’s all. She could buy a house in Philly like Kimp and live there with Sugarman and when the bread was down she could come back and hook a while, but nothing holds. Bobbie holds her hand and talks. All those murdered nights compress in her ears and whine, you came so close, but she doesn’t want to think about that back here in the Lindy Hotel.

“I’d better be movin’ now. With Road Runner gone Sugarman will be counting on me.”

“That beat artist? He’s got himself a home in Westchester and now they tell me he’s in the taxi business. That’s right, ‘bout to buy his second gypsy cab.”

Redpants refuses to take this information into her mind. “He’s all the family I got left.” She strokes Bobbie’s gentle, wretched face. “And you.” Abruptly her mood shifts. “Ten dollars. I should have given that baldie a busted head!”

Bobbie gives her the look that all through the ages men have given prostitutes whom they dreamt of redeeming. It is part guilt, part naiveté, part male fantasy. She chins up on that look, rising to her full height and striking a pose by the door. “Did you know I was a model?”

Redpants leaves Bobbie at the corner of the Waldorf. The Queen of the Pickpockets is across the street, waving.

“Sugarman ha a mind to sell you, Redpants.”

“Sell?”

“To put on his cab. He’s got you sold for two hundred dollars.”

That made it easy. As of now Redpants is an independent.

Winter is a bad game. Redpants drifts westward to hook on the White Way. Later at night, deeper into winter, she finds herself drawn to Eighth Avenue. This is the land of gold teeth and wood fiends…junkie hookers who hit the downside of the hill at 30 and are clinging to heroin to break the fall a while. The very old ones are known as petrified wood. They will gladly sell their favors for a five-dollar bag.

Wood keeps a girl warm, but the sense of time goes and her performance becomes sloppy. Redpants keeps moving.

Ninth Avenue is a desolate street; essentially it is an approach to the Lincoln Tunnel. In the last year a wholly new and virulent subculture of prostitution has attached itself to all those dim intersections and taken hold. The contagion along Ninth Avenue, Deputy Inspector Irving Roth of the 14th Precinct calls it. “We have a unique problem with those prostitutes,” she says. “They engage in what they consider the proper act of prostitution, except that physically they are males.”

“They f****ts over there?” Redpants asks a six-foot white female impersonator one night. He shakes his blond wig. “Some yes, some no. Most of us is just working a good gig. We stop the truckdrivers heading for Jersey and do them in the truck or do them in a hallway. All you got to say is ‘It’s my time of the month, honey, but I’ll make it up to you.’ “The burly prostitute says that if a small-car driver ignores them, his big friends materialize from the shadows. They rock the car; it can be persuasive.

“What happens when the policewoman searches you?”

“She gives a screech.”

Redpants laughs at this con of cons. To kill time, for there is no apartment now in which to sleep, she walks over to Tenth to see for herself. So this is the next run down in her westward drift. The bottom. Brute men with white boots laced over their spinachy calves, toiling in erotic chaos. The parody is grotesque. How dare these sexual gargoyles distort the best of what she has been? She runs. Pulling together her old airs and graces, she hails a taxi. “Lexington Avenue, please.”

From then on, she works the scavenger shift, after four, at the Waldorf. Winter is a bummer. Her ankles swell up like watermelons. She resolves to cut down on the wood. Her bedroom becomes Grand Central Station.

Redpants will not sleep in the public waiting room. She hangs around the train platforms, pretending to wait for her husband. When the GE Housewares Servicecenter opens, she stands outside the glass window and studies the wives with utilitarian haircuts, frowning over their toasters. Would she be able to fake it and forget The Life? Thinking of the future is not something Redpants likes to do.

GERMANY’S STRAUSS MUGGED BY 3 V-GIRLS

Spring came in with a bang for the hooking business, and its clients. Celebrities and foreign dignitaries were suffering ignominious brutalities which formerly had been practiced only on toy salesmen and recalcitrant bookkeepers and thus had passed unreported. Now a spokesman for the police commissioner assures that extra details of undercover men have been assigned to “the problem of prostitutes harassing tourists, businessmen and commuters.” Mayor Lindsay expresses his deep concern to Franz Josep Strauss, the prominent West German political leader whose picture is all over the newspapers…

“He was returning to the Plaza shortly after 2:30 a.m. when a yellow car pulled up…before the 51-year-old Strauss knew what happened he was being dragged into the car…the three girls pulled and pushed and the big, husky German found himself on the sidewalk flat on his back. Two suspects were captured and police reported that they recovered $80 in German currency.” (The Daily News, March 16.)

Redpants is waiting her turn in Manhattan Supreme Court when Judge Culkin calls the suspects.

“Okay, Phillips and Gonzales.”

Gonzales, dark-skinned and wearing a chalky blond wig, swings an ample heft up the aisle. Phillips is tall and blotchy with spaces between the teeth.

“Bulld***s,” whispers a knowledgeable pimp.

The judge raises their bail to $5,000 each; somebody pays and the case is indefinitely postponed and the two suspects vanish before Redpants is done laughing. Her own case is conditionally discharged. And then the old fraterny of pross lawyers, pimps and street girls gathers in the hall to gossip.

“Grand Central is where it’s happening,” declares a pimp. “I seen some affloooent muthabusinessmen picking up these daytime broads.”

“Commuters don’t like to shop around,” explains a lawyer who is in court today to defend an engineer on a rare john collar. “You’ll see them walk into the

Station, wait five minutes to duck their bridges partners, then they pop across the street and into a taxi with their regular hookups.”

Redpants is intrigued.

“But this one, she’s the duchess of the Waldorf.” Her old lawyer squeezes Redpants’ arm affectionately. “Where’ve you been?”

A bondsman from New Jersey says he saw the girl on Ninth Avenue, hanging around the tunnel approaches.

“Not Redpants!” she sniffs, for she too has taken to referring to herself in the third person. In a voice haughty with the scorn of a former Waldorf girl, she says, “On Ninth Avenue they do it in the halls.”

Grinning, strutting, enormously pleased with her new red leatherette hot pants (the bondsman has staked her), the experienced hooked takes up her new position across from Grand Central. What could these bourgeois housewives know about pleasing a man?

Mr. Sample has a limousine.

“How about a little drink? At my place?”

Redpants trails a finger all around Mr. Sample’s limousine and over the Official City of New York emblem. “I only drink at the Waldorf,” she says, and she tosses off.

The limousine laps at the cub in line with Redpants’ aimless path down Park Avenue. “For you, I go to the Waldorf,” Mr. Sample says.

Bobbie the guard is laughing so hard he doesn’t know if he’s crying or what. Redpants drinking Pink Ladies against in the Bull and Bear! This little district judge is crazy about her; he won’t let her go.

“And so you’ll wait for my chauffeur? Tomorrow in the same spot?” The man croons in the lobby as the girl in red pants back toward the door. His hands grope desperately for his billfold because they have been playing this argument all night and he is not winning.

“If you see me, you see me.” She tosses the bill to Bobbie, smiling.

The poker-faced chauffeur catches up with Redpants outside Liggett’s the next afternoon. He extends a card through the window. “Mr. Sample’s Bonwit Teller charge card. I’m to drop you off to buy a beach wardrobe.”

The girl puzzles. “Beach?”

“Mr. Sample has a beach house in East Hampton,” the chauffeur adds, icily snobbish as are most attendants of the rich. “He will join you for the weekend.”

No trace of Redpants on the street for two weeks. The grapevine assumed the obvious. “She must have taken the wrong needle.” Bobbie the guard cursed himself; he should have known when she threw him the bill that Redpants was not in her right state of mind.

Sitting…all day sitting in a richbitch bathtub, sitting on a taffeta couch…watching color TV with a Costa Rican maid…ain’t it a game? A whole maid hired to guard Redpants…nothing to do but sit in sun rooms with a maid who can’t speak English and wait for Mr. Sample to bring home the cocaine…all powdered up under Pucci-poo titty pink pye-jamas…living jus’ like the TV commercials…

Close to midnight one Friday she comes lollygagging down Lexington in long silky beach pyjamas, one tiny white stone pinned like a star on each ear.

“Redpants, we thought you were dead!”

“Near to it,” she says. “Can you imagine me sitting in a tub all day, waiting for a dirty old man?”

Bobbie the guard says some girls would think that was fine.

“Not Redpants,” she says. “I’d rather be out here peepin’ and hustlin’ and duckin’ cops. It’s what I know.”

A siren licks down the avenue outside the brass-trimmed door. The girl in beach pyjamas bristles. She yanks up her hem and kicks off her Guccis and she is gone.

Her words come back.

“Hold my shoes!”