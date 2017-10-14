Bannon Declares ‘War’ for at Least 3rd Time in Two Months

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

There is seemingly nothing Breitbart executive chair and GOP insurrectionist Steve Bannon enjoys more than declaring war.

Speaking at the conservative Values Voter Summit on Saturday, the ex-Trump adviser said that “right now, it’s a season of war against the GOP establishment.”

“It’s not my war, this is our war and y’all didn’t start it, the establishment started it,” Bannon said, words that bring to mind a certain Billy Joel classic.

In his effort to purify the GOP and possibly guard against impeachment, Bannon has pledged to field candidates against every Republican senate incumbent in 2018 except for Ted Cruz.

“We are declaring war on the Republican establishment,” Bannon told Sean Hannity last weekend, putting to rest any uncertainty on the matter.

Bannon’s love of verbal combat, plus his habit of reading the occasional book, have lent him a reputation as the thinking man’s pugilist.

Bannon does like to cite literary inspirations to explain his unconventional views. But more than that, he relishes announcing his intentions to brawl.

“Now I’m free,” Bannon said after being booted from the White House in August. “I’ve got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, ‘it’s Bannon the Barbarian.’ I am definitely going to crush the opposition.”

“If there’s any confusion out there, let me clear it up: I’m leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents,” Bannon told Bloomberg. (There had been no confusion.)

Bannon may be repetitive, but to his credit, it’s better to threaten a figurative war with the GOP repeatedly than to provoke an actual one with North Korea.