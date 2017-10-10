California Fires Kill at Least 10, Force Thousands to Evacuate

Photo: Brian van der Brug/LA Times via Getty Images

Wildfires swept across California wine country on Sunday night into Monday, killing at least ten people and sending hundreds to the hospital. More than 20,000 people were forced to evacuate, and more than 1,500 buildings have been destroyed.

The West Coast was already experiencing a severe fire season, and there are now at least 14 fires burning in eight Northern California counties. The causes of the fires, which started around 10 p.m. on Sunday, is still under investigation, but they are spreading due to a weather phenomenon known as “Diablo winds” after the Bay Area’s Mt. Diablo. As Quartz explains:

These winds are created because of high inland pressure, which pushes air down the sides of mountains. The winds warm up and dry out as they travel downward. Late Sunday night (Oct. 8), these winds reached hurricane levels, traveling at 70 mph (110 km/h).

Tremendous smoke plumes from the California wildfires seen from space today. Can see downslope winds off the Sierra the culprit. pic.twitter.com/vmHNsATLHj — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) October 9, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this devastating fire, especially those who have lost loved ones and friends. pic.twitter.com/u8oJPAkv0t — CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) October 10, 2017

Evacuations began late on Sunday night and continued throughout the day on Monday. People fled their homes by foot and by car, some with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Flames shut down a number of roadways, including a 90-mile stretch of U.S. 101, Highway 12, which winds through wine country. Damage to the state’s wine industry, which generates more than $50 billion annually, could be serious.

“It looks like a bombing run,” said Joe Nielsen, the winemaker at Donelan Family Wines in Sonoma County. “Just chimneys and burned-out cars and cooked trees.”

There’s no words to describe the destruction of the #tubbsfire. Many families are coming home to find... this. pic.twitter.com/8BSizmUlAP — Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) October 9, 2017

For now, the focus is preventing further loss of life. Officials said seven people have died in Sonoma County, two died in Napa County, and one person died in Mendocino County. St. Joseph Health said it had treated around 170 people at its three hospitals in the region, mostly for smoke inhalation. About 130 patients were evacuated from the Santa Rosa Medical Center on Monday morning due to the fires, and other medical facilities were shut down due to road closures.

Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sonoma, and Yuba Counties. He has also asked President Trump for federal emergency aid.

“This is really serious. It’s moving fast,” Brown said at a press conference on Monday. “The heat, the lack of humidity and the winds are all driving a very dangerous situation and making it worse,” the governor said at a morning news conference. “It’s not under control by any means. But we’re on it in the best way we know how.”

Vice-President Mike Pence, who attended an event near Sacramento on Monday, said the federal government stands with California but didn’t make any specific commitments.

“We are with you,” he said. “The dryness of the climate, the strength of the winds, you all in California know much better than this Midwesterner does, but I can assure you as I did the governor, that the federal government stands ready to provide any and all assistance to the state of California as your courageous firefighters and first responders confront this widening challenge.”