Wildfires Rage Across Northern California As the Death Toll Rises to 29

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times via Getty Images

Wildfires raging in Northern California have killed at least 29 people, as firefighters struggle to beat back the flames that have incinerated suburbs and sent tens of thousands fleeing their homes. It is the deadliest wildfire in the state since 1933, reports the Washington Post.

“We’ve found bodies that were almost completely intact; we’ve found bodies that are nothing more than ashes and bones,” Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano told reporters Thursday, painting a grim picture of a disaster that is far from over.

Officials in Sonoma County, which suffered about half of the fatalities so far, warned that the death toll was almost certain to rise. At least 1,000 people have been reported missing in Sonoma County, with 400 still unaccounted for as of Thursday. The fires have knocked out at least 77 cell towers and power lines, making communication difficult in the region. It has also complicated the work of public officials; some residents have reported delays in getting public-safety alerts via text message.

Right now, more than 8,000 firefighters are working around the clock trying to battle 21 major wildfires in California wine country. Those infernos have engulfed more than 191,000 acres since Sunday and destroyed at least 3,500 structures. “These fires are literally just burning faster than firefighters can run,” California’s fire chief, Ken Pimlott, said.

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Winds that had been fueling the fires slowed down on Thursday, making officials cautiously hopeful of real progress. Still, many of the deadliest fires are far from over. The Tubbs Fire, which decimated parts of the Sonoma County suburb of Santa Rosa, is one of the largest, spanning more than 34,000 acres. As of Thursday evening, it was only 10 percent contained.

“We all have suffered a trauma here and we’re going to be a long time in recovering from this incident,” Santa Rosa mayor Chris Coursey told reporters Thursday. He said that more than 2,800 homes and more than 400,000 square footage of commercial space had been consumed by flames in his city.

An estimated 50,000 people fled their homes since Sunday, and those zones are widening as the fires rage on. Those tens of thousands remain displaced, crashing with relatives or waiting in public shelters, which have been overwhelmed. Nearly 4,000 people are at two shelters in Sonoma County, according to the Washington Post.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“This is a once-in-a-career fire,” said Captain Greg McCollum, of the Santa Rosa Fire Department said. “One of the other guys said it’s a once-in-two-careers fire. Well, I’m no historian, but I know a damn big fire when I see one.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but officials are investigating the possibility that poorly maintained power lines might have sparked some of the blazes. The San Jose Mercury News reported that dispatchers in Sonoma County received multiple phone calls Sunday of downed power lies and exploding transformers. A spokeswoman for Pacific Gas and Electric Company, the utility company that maintains the lines in question, called this potential cause “highly speculative.”

As California smolders, the House of Representatives went ahead and approved a $36.5 billion natural-disaster aid package. The federal assistance, which now awaits Senate approval, will go to both the wildfire and hurricane relief in Puerto Rico, also still in crisis mode after the September storm.