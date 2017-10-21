Classified JFK Files Will Be Released Next Week as Required by Law

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of classified documents pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy will apparently be released by the National Archives over the coming days, according to a tweet sent by President Trump on Saturday. The president said that he will “allow” the “long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened,” though he also prefaced the statement by saying it was “subject to the receipt of further information.” The documents are legally required to be made public by October 26, however, but there have been reports that Trump would block the release of some of the files at the request of his national security advisers, and the resulting media coverage may have prompted Trump’s tweet on Saturday. Whatever the reason, the president did not confirm that he would release all the files as required.

Earlier this week, the White House said that it was trying “to ensure that the maximum amount of data can be released to the public” by the 26th, which is the deadline Congress set by law in 1992. Politico reported on Friday that, according to Trump administration officials, the president would mostly likely block some of the information from becoming public. The issue with some of the files, according to Politico, is that a small number were created by the CIA in the 1990s and may expose intelligence and law enforcement operations, procedures, and personnel from that time period. Thus, some documents may ultimately be withheld or released with some of their contents redacted, at the request of national security officials.

All, or at least most of the JFK assassination-related files from the ‘60s and ‘70s are still expected to be released, including more than 3,000 never-before-seen files which detail events like assassin Lee Harvey Oswald’s trip to Mexico City two months before killing Kennedy — during which he reportedly visited the Soviet and Cuban embassies.

The October 26 deadline was set by the 1992 JFK Assassination Records Collection Act, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush after a resurgence of attention to conspiracy theories around the assassination following the release of Oliver Stone’s 1991 film JFK. Most government documents related to the assassination were then released in the 1990’s, except for this last pile, which historians and conspiracy theorists have been eagerly awaiting for 25 years.

President Trump indicated that he was a JFK conspiracy theorist too, or at least sympathetic to the theories, when last year, in the midst of the GOP primaries, he suggested that opponent Ted Cruz’s father was associated with Oswald. In addition, longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone, who has authored a book accusing Lyndon B. Johnson of being behind the assassination, has said that he has personally lobbied Trump to release the files in their entirety. Appearing on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars show this week, Stone alleged that CIA director Mike Pompeo was trying to block the release, which Stone claimed was to hide the the agency’s involvement in JFK’s death. Regarding Trump and the documents, Stone said that he thinks the president is “going to do the right thing.”