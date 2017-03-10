Here Are Photos of the Las Vegas Shooter’s Hotel Room and Weapons Cache

Police found an arsenal of weapons, including 23 firearms, in the hotel room of Stephen Paddock, the gunman who rained bullets on a crowd of Las Vegas concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino. A Fox affiliate, Boston 25 News, has obtained the first photos from inside the room from which Paddock waged mass murder, killing 59 and wounding more than 520. The images seem to show part of his weapons cache, including two assault-style rifles — one with a bipod attached. Ammo is littered across the carpet. And as Boston 25 News also points out, there’s a hammer on the floor, which Paddock likely used to break the hotel windows so he could fire on the people below.

EXCLUSIVE: these are 2 of 23 guns found in #LasVegas shooter’s hotel room at #MandalayBay - hammer, bipod, optics, ammo. 59 lives. Chilling. pic.twitter.com/gManlUIeZI — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 3, 2017

Police uncovered another 19 firearms, ammo, and explosives in Paddock’s home in Mesquite, Nevada, in a raid after the shooting, and authorities discovered ammonium nitrate, an ingredient used in explosives, in Paddock’s car.