Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

On Monday morning, two of the highest ranking members of President Trump’s 2016 campaign were indicted on charges of “conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts,” the FBI special counsel’s spokesman revealed. Manafort was seen walking into the FBI’s Washington field office shortly after 8:00 a.m. Monday, with a lawyer in tow.

While conspiracy against the United States” has an incendiary ring to it, the charge is actually pretty broad, and not terribly sinister. If you and an associate work together to defraud the U.S. government – say, by providing it with false or misleading statements about your work for a foreign government – that could qualify as conspiracy against Uncle Sam.

Manafort was exiled from Trumpland in August 2016, amid reports that his past lobbying efforts on behalf of pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarchs might have been less than wholesome. And yet Gates – who had worked with Manafort in Ukraine – remained associated with the Trump campaign to its conclusion. In fact, Reuters reported that Gates served as de facto campaign manager for a two-month period. Gates later served on the president’s inauguration committee. And in June, the Daily Beast reported that the Manafort protégé was working for longtime Trump buddy Tom Barrack, and had accompanied Barrack to the White House on multiple occasions.