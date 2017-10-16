Iraqi Forces Begin Operation to Seize Disputed Region Held by Kurds

Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Fighting broke out early on Monday in Northern Iraqi as Iraqi government forces began an operation to retake the Kurdish-held city of Kirkuk, along with its nearby oil fields and military base.

Decades-old tensions came to a head last month when the Kurds of northern Iraq voted for independence from Baghdad. The nonbinding referendum was opposed by every country in the region except Israel.

Iraqi forces fled the disputed region as Islamic State fighters tried to take it in 2014. They were fought off by Kurdish fighters, who have occupied it ever since.

Kurdish officials said Iraqi troops and state-backed militias launched a “major, multi-pronged” attack, which caused “lots of casualties” in battles south of the city. They claim the Iraqis have seized an oil and gas company, and the Kurds “destroyed one or two of their tanks.”

Earlier state-run TV reported that Iraqi forces faced no resistance as they moved into the region. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said he had ordered troops to “impose security in the city in cooperation with the inhabitants and the peshmerga,” or Kurdish fighters.

7- This is #Kirkuk right now. Roads blocked. Very very tensed on the streets. People really angry. @akhbar pic.twitter.com/HTWx8THUyv — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) October 16, 2017

Volunteers fighters block entry roads to #Kirkuk city as Hashd al-Shaabi militiamen and Iraqi forces attack Kurdish #Peshmerga troops. pic.twitter.com/t3QSm0w2BI — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) October 16, 2017

Small pockets of resistance from Kurds on street corners. #Kirkuk.

"This city will be our grave" one local man said pic.twitter.com/ibNZw6jUFZ — Orla Guerin (@OrlaGuerin) October 16, 2017

The Iraqi government has been increasing pressure on the Kurdish region in recent weeks, shuttering its two international airports and asking Turkey and Iran to close its borders with the region. Massoud Barzani, the president of the Kurdish region, offered to negotiate with Baghdad on Sunday, but al-Abadi said there would be no talks until the Kurds agreed to annul the referendum vote.

Aside from the obvious issues caused by another armed conflict in the Middle East, the fighting puts the United States in an awkward position because it has trained and equipped both sides as part of the effort to eradicate the Islamic State. The U.S.-led coalition against ISIS said it’s monitoring the situation and urging all sides to “avoid escalatory actions.”