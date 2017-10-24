Arizona Senator Jeff Flake Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection in 2018

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Senator Jeff Flake, a Republican who has been one of the harshest intraparty critics of President Trump, announced on Tuesday that he would not seek reelection to his seat next year.

In a blistering speech on the Senator floor, Flake took aim at President Trump, and at his colleagues for allowing an ongoing erosion of political norms.

Full video of Sen. Jeff Flake's expansive speech this afternoon on the Senate floor --> https://t.co/RBRIvLntsn — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) October 24, 2017

“There are times when we must risk our careers in favor of our principles. Now is such a time,” Flake said.

“Silence can equal complicity. I have grandchildren and grandchildren to answer to and so, Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent,” he said.

“When the next generation asks us: ‘Why didn’t you do something? Why didn’t you speak up?’ What are we going to say?” he asked.

He also said that “anger and resentment are not a governing philosophy,” and bemoaned the “flagrant disregard for truth and decency” in politics.

In an interview with the Arizona Republic before his speech, Flake said “there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.”

Flake recently published a book, The Conscience of a Conservative, which took aim at the nativist, anti-intellectual forces that have recently animated his party. But his tangible contributions to the anti-Trump cause were not always clear.

His seat was one of the few held by the GOP that was seen as vulnerable to a Democratic challenge in 2018. Flake also faced a serious primary challenge from the right.