Arizona Senator Jeff Flake Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection in 2018

Senator Jeff Flake, a Republican who has been one of the harshest intraparty critics of President Trump, announced on Tuesday that he would not seek reelection to his seat next year.
In a blistering speech on the Senator floor, Flake took aim at President Trump, and at his colleagues for allowing an erosion of political norms.
In an interview with the Arizona Republic before his speech, Flake said “there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.”
Flake recently published a book, The Conscience of a Conservative, which took aim at the nativist, anti-intellectual forces that have recently animated his party.
His seat was one of the few held by the GOP that was seen as vulnerable to a Democratic challenge in 2018. Flake also faced a serious primary challenge from the right.
Comments