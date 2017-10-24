Arizona Senator Jeff Flake Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection in 2018

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Senator Jeff Flake, a Republican who has been one of the harshest intraparty critics of President Trump, announced on Tuesday that he would not seek reelection to his seat next year.

In a blistering speech on the Senator floor, Flake took aim at President Trump, and at his colleagues for allowing an erosion of political norms.

Flake: "When we remain silent ... because we might alienate the base...we dishonor our principles and foresake our obligations." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 24, 2017

"Anger and resentment are not a governing philosophy" -- Flake — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) October 24, 2017

In an interview with the Arizona Republic before his speech, Flake said “there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.”

Flake recently published a book, The Conscience of a Conservative, which took aim at the nativist, anti-intellectual forces that have recently animated his party.

His seat was one of the few held by the GOP that was seen as vulnerable to a Democratic challenge in 2018. Flake also faced a serious primary challenge from the right.