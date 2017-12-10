John Kelly: I’m Not Quitting Today, and I Don’t Think I’m Getting Fired

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly appeared in front of reporters Thursday to insist that he’s not quitting, he’s not getting fired, and he doesn’t hate his life.

“I would just offer to you that, although I read it all the time, pretty consistently, I’m not quitting today. I don’t believe, and I just talked to the president, I don’t think I’m being fired today. And I’m not so frustrated in this job that I’m thinking of leaving,” Kelly said.

The retired four-star general made the unexpected appearance in the White House press-briefing room after several reports suggesting discontent between him and President Trump. A report in Vanity Fair this week said Kelly is “miserable in his job and is remaining out of a sense of duty to keep Trump from making some sort of disastrous decision.” The recent nomination of Kelly’s top aide Kirstjen Nielsen to head the Department of Homeland Security was a sign, the report said, that Kelly is on his way out.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that there is no truth to the reports that Kelly will soon be fired, even though the only reports on the subject say he might quit, not that he’ll be fired.

The Fake News is at it again, this time trying to hurt one of the finest people I know, General John Kelly, by saying he will soon be..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

...fired. This story is totally made up by the dishonest media.The Chief is doing a FANTASTIC job for me and, more importantly, for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

Kelly took several questions from reporters Thursday, including one about whether Trump’s tweets make his life more difficult. “No, no,” he insisted.

John Kelly on whether Trump's tweets make his job more difficult: "No, no." pic.twitter.com/ilZGyTQYHt — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 12, 2017

Kelly also attempted to explain his seemingly discontented reactions to Trump that so often go viral. “You always catch me when I’m thinking hard, and it looks like I’m frustrated and mad,” he said.

We lined up the AP's photo time stamp with the speech. Kelly had his hand on his face after Trump called North Korea a "band of criminals." pic.twitter.com/MbGqAP6fV2 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 19, 2017

John Kelly during the President's Q and A at Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/vxR3hTUqe3 — Kristin Donnelly (@kristindonnelly) August 15, 2017

Then, in a move reminiscent of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson holding a press conference only to refuse to deny calling Trump a “moron,” Kelly went out of his way to say that his job isn’t the greatest gig in the world. “I would offer, though, it is not the best job I ever had. The best job I ever had, as I said, is when I was an enlisted Marine sergeant infantryman,” he said.