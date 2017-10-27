Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

26 mins ago

Who’s Sitting Next to You on the Subway? On an R Train in September, We Asked.

“I get, like, panic attacks, on the train especially. That’s why I get into the benzos.”

8:00 a.m.

Old New York, Seen Through a Cab Driver’s Windshield

Joseph Rodriguez documented the world outside his taxi during the 70s and 80s.

8:00 a.m.

Movement Conservatives Now Prefer Trump

According to new research from Pew, old-school conservatives love Trump even more than the America First types do.

5:35 a.m.

Threats Prevent Congresswoman Attacked by Trump From Working

Representative Frederica Wilson received “racist” and “menacing” calls after her public fight with President Trump and his chief of staff.

4:16 a.m.

Officials Investigating $300 Million Contract to Restore Power in Puerto Rico

The company that got the job has ties to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

The Attempted Remaking of Michael Grimm

Steve Bannon looked at a convicted felon — and saw a populist.

Yesterday at 7:17 p.m.

No, the Extremist Fever in the GOP Is Not Breaking

Both Barack Obama and Jeff Flake have described extremism in the GOP as a “fever.” With Trump in charge, it’s now stronger than ever.

Yesterday at 6:06 p.m.

The Interior Department Proposes Huge Hike in National Park Entry Fees

Driving a car into the Grand Canyon and 15 other parks would cost $70 under this plan.

Yesterday at 5:59 p.m.

New Polls Suggest Trump and the GOP Won’t Get Away With This

Democrats now lead the 2018 generic ballot by double-digits, while a Fox News poll shows Trump losing ground with his base.

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

Trump Calls for Really Great Ad Campaign Teaching Kids Not to Use Drugs

Mr. President, I’ve got some great ideas. Imagine someone holding an egg …

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

Rex Tillerson: Some Days I Feel Like I Need to ‘Curl Up in a Ball’

The secretary of State sure seems to hate his job.

Yesterday at 3:56 p.m.

New Koch Ads Accuse Democrat of Opposing Unpopular Tax Cuts

The libertarian billionaires will spend $1.6 million informing Wisconsin that Tammy Baldwin opposes tax cuts that few Americans support.

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

The Obscure Legal Issue That May Foil Criminal-Justice Reform

Last year, Trump, Sessions, and McConnell killed criminal-justice reform. This year the big problem is a fight over criminal-intent requirements.

Yesterday at 1:15 p.m.

The Opioid Crisis Is a Political Emergency for American Conservatism

Red America’s top problem can only be solved with higher spending, more regulation, and embracing a nonpunitive approach to drug addiction.

Yesterday at 12:58 p.m.

Yankees Fire Joe Girardi, Will Reportedly Seek a New ‘Analytics-Driven’ Manager

After ten seasons in the Bronx, the former Yankee catcher will move on.

Yesterday at 12:26 p.m.

House Narrowly Passes Budget, But Trouble’s Ahead on Taxes

The very close vote shows that the SALT deduction issue is a serious problem.

Yesterday at 10:51 a.m.

Republicans Develop a Theory of Alt-Collusion to Defend Trump From Mueller

“No puppet, no puppet, you’re the puppet” is now the official Republican case against Robert Mueller.

Yesterday at 10:02 a.m.

Trump to Declare Opioid Crisis a Public Health Emergency

This will mandate a smaller government response than the national emergency classification he originally promised,

10/25/2017 at 8:10 p.m.

Would ‘Medicaid for All’ Cure What Ails Our Health-Care System?

An interview with Senator Brian Schatz on his new plan to let all Americans buy into the federal program.

10/25/2017 at 6:38 p.m.

Judge, CBO Deal Double Blow to Fight for Restoration of Obamacare Subsidies

States suing to make Trump resume Obamacare subsidy payments and senators trying to authorize them by law got a double dose of discouragement.