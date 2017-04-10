The girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock made her first public comments about the tragedy on Wednesday evening, saying she had no inkling that he was planning Sunday’s attack on the Route 91 Harvest music festival, which left 58 people dead and hundreds wounded.

“I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man,” Marilou Danley said in a statement read by her attorney. “He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen.”

Danley, 62, has been in her home country of the Philippines for the last two weeks, and returned to the U.S. on Tuesday night after authorities called her a person of interest in their investigation. She said she went home to visit her family at Paddock’s suggestion, and when he wired her money – reportedly $100,000 – she thought the trip and the gift might be his way of breaking up with her.

In an interview with Australia’s Channel 7, Danley’s sister, who was not named, suggested that Paddock sent his girlfriend away to keep her from undermining his plans.

“I know she doesn’t know anything as well like us,” said the sister, . “She was sent away. She was away so that she would not be there to interfere with what he’s planning.”

Eric Paddock, the shooter’s brother, suggested he was trying to protect her. “He manipulated her to be as far away from here and safe when he committed this,” Eric Paddock said. “The people he loved he took care of, and as he was descending into hell he took care of her.”

But others suggested there was a darker side to their relationship. Esperanza Mendoza, the supervisor of a Starbucks in Reno, Nevada that the couple frequented, told the L.A. Times that employees often saw him berate her.

“He would glare down at her and say — with a mean attitude — ‘You don’t need my casino card for this. I’m paying for your drink, just like I’m paying for you.’ Then she would softly say, ‘okay’ and step back behind him. He was so rude to her in front of us,” Mendoza recalled.

Danley, who is not in federal custody, said she intends to cooperate fully with investigators. “Anything I can do to help ease suffering and help in any way, I will do,” she said.

Here is Danley’s statement in full: