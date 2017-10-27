Lee Greenwood Joins Weird, Exclusive Club of Trump-Birthday-Tweet Recipients

Photo: Andrea Morales/Getty Images

It’s not every day that President Trump uses his highly influential Twitter account to wish happy birthday to an American citizen. Since taking office, he’s only done it twice. Once in April, when he wished First Lady Melania Trump an all-caps “HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” and again on Friday, when he sent birthday wishes to the country singer Lee Greenwood (after first mistakenly sending them to a liberal lawyer with the same name).

Happy birthday to the great @TheLeeGreenwood. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Greenwood is best known — and for most, only known — as the guy who sings “God Bless the U.S.A.,” a jingoistic anthem with some of the worst lyrics ever written. Naturally, Trump had him belt it out at his inauguration.

As a D-list celebrity who was more relevant in 1987 than 2017, Greenwood fits in well with the other people to whom Trump has tweeted birthday wishes over the years. The list, with the exception of some dead guys and the Queen of Soul, reads like the cast of a lost season of Celebrity Apprentice. The rest is his family, with one notable 11-year-old omission.

Here are all the people, excluding fans who tweeted at Trump asking for them, who have received birthday wishes from @RealDonaldTrump since 2012.

Aretha Franklin

Happy Birthday to my legendary friend Aretha Franklin. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2012

Nelson Mandela

Happy 94th birthday to Nelson Mandela! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2012

Ronald Reagan

Happy 102nd birthday to President Ronald Reagan. Every day that passes, Reagan's presidency looks better and better. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2013

Kristen Stewart

“Donald Trump Wishes Kristen Stewart A Happy Birthday” http://t.co/UMN4QpgmHN via @HollywoodLife — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2013

Barbara Walters

Happy belated birthday wishes to @BarbaraJWalters. Barbara is terrific! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2013

Tiffany Trump

@TiffanyATrump Happy birthday to my baby - and keep up the great work at school. We are all proud of you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2013

Matt Drudge

Yesterday was Matt Drudge's birthday --Happy Birthday @DRUDGE--and great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2013

Holly Robinson Peete

"@ApprenticeNBC: Sending warm wishes to our dear friend @hollyrpeete on her birthday today! Happy birthday, Holly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2014

The movie Ghostbusters

Happy 30th Birthday #Ghostbusters! It was great to have @TrumpTowerNY be a part of the series. http://t.co/PNGpHifMNI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2014

Arnold Palmer

Attention Arnold Palmer: Happy Birthday, Arnold. There is no one like you --The King! @KingdomMag http://t.co/Cde5TciZdw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2014

Chris Wallace

Happy belated birthday to Chris Wallace! Chris does a great job every week on @FoxNewsSunday. Like father, like son. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2014

Ivanka Trump

Happy Birthday @IvankaTrump! You are an amazing daughter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2014

Happy Birthday to my wonderful daughter, @IvankaTrump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2015

Yogi Berra

Gary Player

Billy Graham

Happy Birthday to the great @BillyGraham. He's done so many wonderful things, not the least of which is his fantastic family. I love Billy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2015

Donald Trump Jr.

Eric Trump

Jack Nicklaus

Happy birthday to my friend, the great @jacknicklaus - a totally special guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2016

Melania Trump