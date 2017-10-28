Lewandowski: Focus Should Be on ‘Clinton Administration’ Lies

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

As Special Counsel Robert Mueller files his first charges relating to 2016 electoral interference, Republican lawmakers, surrogates, and media personalities have rallied around a crude, Putin-esque strategy to discredit his investigation: insisting that it was Democrats who colluded with Russia all along.

The evidence Clinton campaign, DNC & Russia colluded to influence the election is indisputable->https://t.co/nLRAMrJK3c — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 28, 2017

These @seanhannity tweets telegraph the strategy of obfuscation, distraction & lies that pro-Trump media will employ as Mueller advances: pic.twitter.com/xgZHgjWccS — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 28, 2017

It’s all part of the continuing right-wing tactic of fixating on Clinton and her misdeeds rather than reckoning with the chaos swirling around President Trump – even as the one-year anniversary of the election approaches. (In case you’ve forgotten, Clinton lost that contest.)

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski inadvertently gave up the game entirely on Fox News on Saturday morning.

Corey Lewandowski, apparently on Planet B: "What we should be focusing on is the continued lies of the Clinton administration" pic.twitter.com/FfuwfeVMCq — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 28, 2017

“The speculation is so insane right now,” he said of the Mueller probe. “What we should be focusing on are the continued lies of the Clinton administration, the continued fallacies that they perpetuate.”

Lewandowski may not quite have meant to step into alternate reality territory. But his blunder revealed an essential truth about grievance-fueled Republicans in an era when they control the presidency and both branches of Congress: