Lindsey Graham Almost Certainly Lied About Trump’s Golf Score

On Monday, President Trump took time from his busy schedule of re-declaring national holidays and threatening nuclear war with North Korea to play a little golf in the rain. His companion was South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, with whom he has had a complicated relationship.

Afterward, Graham, throwing his dignity by the wayside, tweeted that Trump had shot a 73, and that he had beaten the senator soundly.

Really enjoyed a round of golf with President @realDonaldTrump today.



President Trump shot a 73 in windy and wet conditions! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2017

How bad did he beat me? I did better in the presidential race than today on the golf course!



Great fun. Great host. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2017

President Trump plays a lot of golf (really, a lot), but unless his long game is as brilliant as his ability to polarize the country, Graham’s story is implausible on its face:

That course is a par-72. The Senior PGA was held there this year. Look at the scores of the world's top seniors https://t.co/BLQPH4K7rx pic.twitter.com/JTQSgZGaHr — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 9, 2017

Trump shot a 73 the same way Kim Jong-il once hit fives holes in one in a single round.

Maybe, rather than muster an attempt at plausibility, Graham should have fully embraced the absurdity of his situation.