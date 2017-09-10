Lindsey Graham Almost Certainly Lied About Trump’s Golf Score

On Monday, President Trump took time from his busy schedule of re-declaring national holidays and threatening nuclear war with North Korea to play a little golf in the rain. His companion was South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, with whom he has had a complicated relationship.
Afterward, Graham, throwing his dignity by the wayside, tweeted that Trump had shot a 73, and that he had beaten the senator soundly.
President Trump plays a lot of golf (really, a lot), but unless his long game is as brilliant as his ability to polarize the country, Graham’s story is implausible on its face:
Trump shot a 73 the same way Kim Jong-il once hit fives holes in one in a single round.
Maybe, rather than muster an attempt at plausibility, Graham should have fully embraced the absurdity of his situation.
