A gunman in a Las Vegas hotel opened fire on an outdoor concert packed with 22,000 fans on Sunday night, killing at least 50 people. More than 400 people were taken to the hospital. The gunman reportedly died inside a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino after a standoff with police.

What witnesses described as “hundreds” of shots rang out just after 10 p.m. as Jason Aldean performed on the final night of the Route 91 Harvest music festival. The music stopped, and concertgoers paused for a moment, some thinking that the noise was just firecrackers. Then hundreds began fleeing in a panic as they heard another burst of gunfire.

“It was a horror show,” concertgoer Ivetta Saldana told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “People were standing around, then they hit the floor.”

“The band ran off stage and it was pandemonium,” Jon Bessette told NBC News. “Everyone was running, people were getting trampled.”

#BREAKING: Unconfirmed footage: Shots heard during a concert near Mandalay Bay Casino, Las Vages pic.twitter.com/zEZxho2riU — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 2, 2017

@News3LV found this from a friend on IG. So scary. My heart is breaking. 💔 pic.twitter.com/OWiqmFwfiG — Priscilla Torres (@sillathethrilla) October 2, 2017

Witnesses said the shots appeared to be coming from a high floor of the adjacent hotel. Rumors spread that there were multiple shooters, and that explosives had been left around the city. There was chaos throughout the area as hotels went on lockdown and police searched for the shooter.

Around midnight local time, police confirmed that one suspect was taken down on the casino’s 32nd floor. Early on Monday morning, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo identified him as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, and said they believe he was a “lone wolf.”

"We are comfortable the primary aggressor in this event has expired...is no longer a threat," says @Sheriff_LVMPD https://t.co/PwuCWsLR5G pic.twitter.com/8m4DaIGjqv — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Police name Stephen Paddock, age 64, as Las Vegas shooting suspect. He was killed by police. https://t.co/75ca0Bvqr6 pic.twitter.com/kX0hDvGdjb — CNN International (@cnni) October 2, 2017

A SWAT team reportedly used a controlled explosion to enter Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor of the hotel and casino. Initial reports suggested Paddock was shot and killed by police, but it now appears that the suspect turned the gun on himself and died from a self-inflicted bullet wound.

Paddock reportedly lived in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, a little more than an hour outside Las Vegas. Few other details about the shooter are known.

Police were also initially searching for Paddock’s “companion,” Marilou Danley, whom police described as a 4-foot-11 Asian woman. Police said early Monday they had questioned Danley, and do not believe she was involved in the shooting.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

“It’s a devastating time,” Lombardo said. “We have responded to the scene, and we’re doing the best we can to provide safety to the survivors.”

None of the victims have been identified, but two off-duty police officers are among the deceased.

It is with heavy heart that @Sheriff_LVMPD & @LVMPD confirm off duty officers are among the many deceased. #vegasshooting — Mesquite NV Police (@MesquiteNV_PD) October 2, 2017

Following the shooting, ambulances and police vehicles flooded into the area, transporting victims to University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital Medical Center. At one point, the former facility said it was at capacity, and told police to bring only people with life-threatening injuries.

The scene looking down Las Vegas Boulevard, huge medic tent to the left with lots of people going through #breaking #RJnow pic.twitter.com/PB8LNSOXX2 — Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) October 2, 2017

Images from the active shooter scene so far around Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard #RJnow pic.twitter.com/5QWavyO3lF — Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) October 2, 2017

Ambulances queued up at UMC at I-15 and Charleston pic.twitter.com/i28iJ3KzkH — Bridget Bennett (@bridgetkbennett) October 2, 2017

Various roads were blocked and police asked people to avoid the southern end of the Strip. The local airport diverted more than 25 flights, and there were reports that some people ran onto the runway while fleeing the concert.

As close to the strip as you can get right now from the south side. Very eerie with the street closed to traffic #RJnow pic.twitter.com/UYvE2wDSRB — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) October 2, 2017

Apparently some fleeing the scene made their way onto airport property seeking cover to McCarran security is compromised. — LV Cabbie Chronicles (@LVCabChronicles) October 2, 2017

After fleeing for their lives, many survivors found themselves stranded, with no way of getting back into their locked-down hotel rooms.

MAN AT #ROUTE91 CONCERT DESCRIBES MASS SHOOTING. His friend was shot in shoulder. She's in ER. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/YmfhoRp7GU — David Schuman (@david_schuman) October 2, 2017

One witness said a woman pushed her way to the front row, got into a scuffle, and told everyone that they were “all going to die tonight.” It’s unclear if that incident had anything to do with the shooting.

Woman celebrating 21st birthday was in front row. Says another woman came during show & told everyone they were going to die. pic.twitter.com/kwe00GMmqR — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) October 2, 2017

Eventually the Thomas & Mack Center was opened as a shelter for festivalgoers, and several busloads of people were brought in. Each person was patted down before they were allowed in. One man showed up to the arena with a leg wound, and was bandaged and taken to a hospital.

Hundreds arriving at the Thomas & Mack. METRO taking statements. LV locals bringing water, providing rides back to hotels and homes. pic.twitter.com/zpZFrLdVGO — Peter Dawson (@PeterFox5LV) October 2, 2017

Aldean’s spokesman said no one in his band or crew was injured. “Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he posted several hours later on Instagram. “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Police warned that given the astounding number of wounded, the death toll is likely to rise even higher. But with at least 50 deceased at the Las Vegas concert, this is now the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, surpassing the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando last year, where 49 were killed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.