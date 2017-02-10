Las Vegas Police Respond to Reports of Active Shooter at Mandalay Bay Casino

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Las Vegas police are responding to reports of mass shooting on Sunday night outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. People attending the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival across from the casino said they suddenly heard “hundreds” of shots around 10:15 p.m. The music stopped, and then people began fleeing as another round of shots rang out.

“The band ran off stage and it was pandemonium,” concertgoer Jon Bessette told NBC News. “Everyone was running, people were getting trampled.”

(Warning: the two videos below are graphic.)

#BREAKING: Unconfirmed footage: Shots heard during a concert near Mandalay Bay Casino, Las Vages pic.twitter.com/zEZxho2riU — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 2, 2017

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Concertgoers said the shots came from above, and they believe there were multiple shooters.

Several performers reported hearing the shots as well.

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

People fled the area in droves, and witnesses described seeing people standing around them at the concert injured or killed.

MAN AT #ROUTE91 CONCERT DESCRIBES MASS SHOOTING. His friend was shot in shoulder. She's in ER. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/YmfhoRp7GU — David Schuman (@david_schuman) October 2, 2017

Ambulances have flooded into the area and one local hospital said it’s treating at least 20 gunshot victims. Another hospital is directing people elsewhere because it’s at capacity. The local airport said flights may be delayed due to the shooting.

Shooting in Las Vegas. People fleeing (video from the Mandalay Bay hotel) pic.twitter.com/hs98J5uK6T — Eiki Hrafnsson (@EirikurH) October 2, 2017

The scene looking down Las Vegas Boulevard, huge medic tent to the left with lots of people going through #breaking #RJnow pic.twitter.com/PB8LNSOXX2 — Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) October 2, 2017

Images from the active shooter scene so far around Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard #RJnow pic.twitter.com/5QWavyO3lF — Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) October 2, 2017

Police investigating reported shootings on Las Vegas Strip near @LASairport. Flight activity will be affected this evening; expect delays. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 2, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.