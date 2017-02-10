Las Vegas Police Respond to Reports of Active Shooter at Mandalay Bay Casino

Las Vegas police are responding to reports of mass shooting on Sunday night outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. People attending the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival across from the casino said they suddenly heard “hundreds” of shots around 10:15 p.m. The music stopped, and then people began fleeing as another round of shots rang out.
“The band ran off stage and it was pandemonium,” concertgoer Jon Bessette told NBC News. “Everyone was running, people were getting trampled.”
(Warning: the two videos below are graphic.)
Concertgoers said the shots came from above, and they believe there were multiple shooters.
Several performers reported hearing the shots as well.
People fled the area in droves, and witnesses described seeing people standing around them at the concert injured or killed.
Ambulances have flooded into the area and one local hospital said it’s treating at least 20 gunshot victims. Another hospital is directing people elsewhere because it’s at capacity. The local airport said flights may be delayed due to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
