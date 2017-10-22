McConnell Says He’ll Call Vote on Bipartisan Health Bill If Trump Approves

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would call a vote on bipartisan health care legislation drafted by Senators Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray — that is, if President Trump is on board with it.

“I’m not certain yet, what the president is looking for here but I’ll be happy to bring a bill to the floor if I know President Trump would sign it,” McConnell told Dana Bash.

President Trump has been difficult to pin down on the issue, to put it mildly. After Alexander and Murray announced that they had come to an agreement on legislation last week, Trump seemed to contradict himself on whether he could support it within a matter of minutes. He has appeared to express support for a bipartisan short-term fix to Obamacare, but has also tweeted that he would never “bail out” insurance companies (a very inaccurate depiction of what the bill would actually do). Whether Trump’s intense hatred of his predecessor’s signature law will override the possibility of short-term political stability is anyone’s guess.

The Alexander-Murray bill has has been in the works for months, ever since the collapse of a major GOP effort to repeal Obamacare in July. But the effort has been lent new urgency after Trump’s decision to cut off key payments to insurers, which could lead to skyrocketing premiums for some consumers who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s invididual marketplace. Trump’s unwillingness to commit to the payments has already led to a spike in prices.

The narrowly tailored legislation would guarantee the continuation of those payments for two years and restore funding for Obamacare outreach that the Trump administration has gutted. In return for those concessions, Republicans would gain increased flexibility for states that want to tinker with the Affordable Care Act.

In a rare show of bipartisanship, the bill has been cosponsored by several Republicans wary of being held responsible for a collapsing health care system — including some who had previously voted for (or even co-sponsored) legislation to kill the Affordable Care Act.

On Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill has the support of 60 senators.

Even if Trump does indicate his support, there’s also the GOP House to contend with. House Speaker Paul Ryan has not seemed eager to pass any legislation that would support Obamacare in any way. But if the president is on board, it’s much more likely that he and his hardline caucus would bow to pressure and pass the bill through his chamber.