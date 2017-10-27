Mueller Files First Charges in Russia Investigation

Photo: Alex Wong

CNN is reporting late Friday that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in pursuance of the investigation being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

It’s unclear at this point who is being charged with what, and Mueller’s office is refusing comment.

But whatever is happening is probably not a secret to the Trump administration. As CNN notes:

Under the regulations governing special counsel investigations, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has oversight over the Russia investigation, would have been made aware of any charges before they were taken before the grand jury for approval, according to people familiar with the matter.

It’s just another slow-news Friday evening in the Trump era. Expect fireworks by Monday.