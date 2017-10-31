Several Dead After Vehicle Rams Into Pedestrians in Lower Manhattan

At least six people were killed and 15 injured in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon after a driver in a pickup truck appeared to deliberately drive into pedestrians in a bike lane.

The driver reportedly yelled “Allah Akbar!” after exiting the vehicle.

The New York Police Department said that one person had been taken into custody. Authorities were investigating the incident as a terrorist attack, contradicting earlier reports that indicated it was not terror-related.

A video apparently taken from the scene showed several bikers on the ground after being hit by the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck reportedly drove it down a long stretch of bike path next to the West Side Highway in Lower Manhattan, striking pedestrians as he went. He got out of the truck at an intersection near the World Trade Center, brandishing one or multiple firearms, which were reportedly fake.

“What happened was there was a car crash … he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. We thought it was a Halloween thing. He started running around the highway. There was another guy in a green shirt that was chasing him around,” a student at nearby Stuyvesant High School told the New York Post.

Student was atop the Stuyvesant High School foot bridge and snapped this photo appearing to show the suspect gun in hand pic.twitter.com/JHMwBxv02L — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) October 31, 2017

NBC airs footage shot by high school student of purported assailant in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/afmkhaFWZ0 — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 31, 2017

An ongoing police operation appeared to be taking place at a pier on the Hudson River near where the initial incident took place.

Video of what looks like a major police operation at City Vineyard / Pier 26 right near the Tribeca shooting incident. pic.twitter.com/tlJ0HZzs6S — Mike Dudas (@mdudas) October 31, 2017

NYPD: “suspicious male with a device in his hand” at City Vineyard — Lauren Katzenberg (@Lkatzenberg) October 31, 2017

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.