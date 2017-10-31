Several Dead After Vehicle Rams Into Pedestrians in Lower Manhattan

Photo: Craig Ruttle/AP

At least eight people were reported dead and more than a dozen injured in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon after a driver in a pickup truck appeared to deliberately drive into pedestrians in a bike lane.

The driver reportedly yelled “Allah Akbar!” after exiting the vehicle. Authorities were investigating the incident as a terrorist attack, contradicting earlier reports that indicated it was not terror-related.

The New York Police Department said that one person had been taken into custody.

A video apparently taken from the scene showed several bikers on the ground after being hit by the truck.

This video appears to show the immediate aftermath of attack in NYC today—mangled bikes along the West Side Highway pic.twitter.com/3gYBz1Z2lT — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) October 31, 2017

The driver of the pickup truck reportedly drove it down a long stretch of bike path next to the West Side Highway in Lower Manhattan, striking pedestrians as he went. He got out of the truck at an intersection near the World Trade Center, brandishing one or multiple firearms, which may or may not have been authentic.

“What happened was there was a car crash … he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. We thought it was a Halloween thing. He started running around the highway. There was another guy in a green shirt that was chasing him around,” a student at nearby Stuyvesant High School told the New York Post.

Student was atop the Stuyvesant High School foot bridge and snapped this photo appearing to show the suspect gun in hand pic.twitter.com/JHMwBxv02L — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) October 31, 2017

President Trump was briefed on the matter, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo were on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.