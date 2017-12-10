NBC Under Fire for Passing on Harvey Weinstein Exposé

Photo: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

It’s been a rough time for NBC News. Megyn Kelly’s recent morning-show debut was poorly received, and now she’s reportedly dragging down the ratings of the Today show franchise. This week, President Trump focused his frequent media attacks on NBC, suggesting that the network’s broadcast license should be revoked for its unflattering coverage (though that’s not how the FCC operates).

Now, NBC is facing ugly questions about something it didn’t do. Two days ago, Ronan Farrow published a blockbuster Harvey Weinstein exposé in The New Yorker, which followed a report last week in the New York Times on the film mogul’s long history of alleged sexual harassment and assault. Farrow’s piece includes allegations from three women that Weinstein raped them, and an audio recording of Weinstein trying to bully model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez into entering his hotel room, and admitting that he touched her breast the previous day. Farrow spent months reporting the story at NBC, so why did the network ultimately decide not to run it?

Rachel Maddow put the question to Farrow in an interview on Tuesday night (which, to add another layer, aired on MSNBC). Initially, Farrow said he didn’t want to discuss the specifics of NBC’s decision, but noted that over the years many outlets tried to report the story and faced intense pressure from Weinstein. But when Maddow said NBC was claiming the story wasn’t in good shape when Farrow brought it to them, he defended his work.

“I walked into the door at The New Yorker with an explosively reportable piece that should have been public earlier,” he said. “And immediately, obviously, The New Yorker recognized that and it is not accurate to say that it wasn’t reportable. In fact, there were multiple determinations that it was reportable at NBC.”

Farrow has said repeatedly that he wants the focus to remain on those who decided to go public, shedding light on Weinstein’s long-rumored mistreatment of women. He’s right that the primary issue is Weinstein’s allegedly despicable, and possibly even criminal, behavior. But NBC’s failure to run the piece — which comes almost exactly a year after it sat on the Donald Trump Access Hollywood video — has raised concerns both inside and outside the network about why it passed up two explosive reports on sexual-harassment allegations by powerful men.

NBC moved quickly to counter Farrow’s claim that they should have run his story. By Wednesday morning, an anonymous NBC source had told several outlets that Farrow’s early reporting “didn’t meet the standard to go forward with a story; it was nowhere close to what ultimately ran in The New York Times or The New Yorker — for example, at that time he didn’t have one accuser willing to go on the record or identify themselves.”

Farrow started reporting the story in January, and according to multiple outlets, he had several significant scoops by July. The first was an on-camera interview with actress Rose McGowan, who received a $100,000 settlement from Weinstein in 1997 related to an incident that occurred in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival. Later McGowan withdrew her permission to use the footage, reportedly because it could have sparked a lawsuit under the terms of her settlement. In his article, Farrow notes that an unnamed actress asked to remove her allegation from the piece, saying, “The legal angle is coming at me and I have no recourse.”

But by that point Farrow had another coup: He had obtained the Gutierrez audio, which was recorded with the help of the NYPD after Gutierrez told police that Weinstein groped her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt.

Many journalists had been chasing the audio, and according to the Huffington Post, Farrow was eager to publish smaller reports on Weinstein, in the hope that it would encourage more women to go public with their claims. But several NBC executives and producers said that wasn’t enough for an on-air report, and a story he and NBC News investigative producer Rich McHugh prepared for the web didn’t run either.

Farrow kept working, and by July he had on-camera interviews with accusers, and had talked with with several former Miramax and Weinstein Co. executives. Sources said Farrow’s story had cleared NBC’s fact-checking and legal process, and another NBC investigative journalist rereported Farrow’s work and said it was solid. But HuffPost reports that Farrow was then told NBC’s top executives would have to review the story:

At this point, Farrow and McHugh were ready to move forward with the story but were told by NBC executives that the story had to go up to NBC News Chairman Andy Lack for approval and that the story would be under review by Steve Burke, executive vice president of Comcast and president and CEO of NBCUniversal — a highly unusual level of scrutiny, according to three NBC News staffers, who had never heard of Burke’s office needing to review a story.

The network reportedly concluded that Farrow still didn’t have enough to air the story — but they also said he should stop reporting the story. Around that time, a woman accusing Weinstein of rape agreed to appear on camera, in shadow. According to the New York Times, NBC wanted to postpone the interview. Eventually they agreed to let Farrow conduct it, but he could not use network resources. Farrow conducted the interview anyway, paying for a camera crew out of his own pocket.

In the course of his reporting, Farrow interviewed the New Yorker’s Ken Auletta, who had tried to write about Weinstein’s predatory behavior himself years earlier. He said on camera that it would be a “scandal” if NBC did not allow the story to air. Auletta arranged for Farrow to meet with New Yorker editor David Remnick, and eventually NBC said the story could go to the magazine.

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim pushed back on the idea that he and other network executives were dragging their feet on the story during a town hall meeting with employees on Wednesday.

“Ronan, who was not working for us exclusively, began reporting on that story for NBC. We are proud of that,” Oppenheim said. “We launched him on that story, we encouraged him to report that story. We supported him and gave him resources to report that story over many, many months. The notion that we would try to cover for a powerful person is deeply offensive to all of us.”

Oppenheim then repeated the claim that NBC did not believe the story was publishable:

We reached a point over the summer, where as an organization, we didn’t feel that we had all the elements that we needed to air it. Ronan very understandably wanted to keep forging ahead, so, we didn’t want to stand in his way and he took it to the New Yorker and did a ton more extraordinary work. He greatly expanded the scope of his reporting. Suffice to say, the stunning story, the incredible story that we all read yesterday, was not the story that we were looking at when we made our judgment several months ago.

Oppenheim’s judgement in particular has come into question. Two sources told HuffPost that he made the final decision to kill the story, arguing that Weinstein wasn’t well-known to the public. He reportedly raised concerns about Farrow’s personal connection to Weinstein as well:

According to multiple sources inside and outside of NBC News who worked on the aborted story, Oppenheim related to Farrow what Weinstein’s lawyers had said in complaint to NBC: that Farrow had a conflict of interest because Weinstein had helped revive the career of Farrow’s estranged father, director Woody Allen. Weinstein’s representatives would later use a similar line of attack when the story landed at The New Yorker.

The magazine apparently did not see that as an issue, but others have questioned whether Oppenheim’s work as a screenwriter influenced his decision. Oppenheim wrote the 2016 film Jackie, and is attached to multiple other projects. Fox News reported that he’s often told colleagues that he’d like to go back to Hollywood full-time someday. He’s reportedly denied having a business relationship with Weinstein, but his agent has yet to confirm that.

It’s possible that there’s a less nefarious reason for NBC holding off on the story, even if one does not believe that it was inadequate when Farrow brought it to The New Yorker. As the Washington Post’s Erik Wemple argues: “The best explanation is that NBC News succumbed to the same forces of intimidation and self-doubt that plagued so many other organizations that bounced off the Weinstein-as-sexual-predator story.”

That’s a much lesser crime than actively trying to cover for an abuser, possibly due to concerns about your own career. But Oppenheim still can’t credibly claim that Farrow’s work is something NBC is proud to have been a part of when if it had been up to the network it wouldn’t have seen the light of day.