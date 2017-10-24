Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the New York Times’ Emily Steel and Michael Schmidt reported that in January, Bill O’Reilly paid $32 million to settle a sexual harassment case brought against him by former Fox News legal analyst Lis Wiehl. (That $32 million was in addition to the $13 million O’Reilly and Fox paid to five other women who had accused him of harassment. O’Reilly was fired from the network after the Times publicized the settlements in April.) O’Reilly, who continues to deny that he ever harassed anyone, spoke to Steel and Schmidt for the story, and some outtakes from the interview ended up on the Monday morning episode of the Times’ “The Daily” podcast. At one point, O’Reilly claimed that previous reporting on his history of harassment had brought “indescribable pain” to his children (in front of whom he allegedly beat his ex-wife), and then appeared to blame journalists for the death of his former colleague Eric Bolling’s son.

Bolling was pushed out of Fox in September after HuffPo reported that he had sent “explicit photos” to female co-workers. Bolling’s 19-year-old son died shortly after his father left the network. The death was reportedly an accident, though O’Reilly seemed to suggest otherwise: “I urge you to think about what you put in your newspaper,” he told the Times. “Eric Bolling’s son is dead. He’s dead because of allegations made — in my opinion and I know this to be true — against Mr. Bolling.”

Unsurprisingly, Bolling wasn’t happy to hear O’Reilly attempting to use his kid’s death in a bid to avoid further scandal. In a statement to Steel, Bolling called O’Reilly’s behavior “beyond inappropriate”:

Eric Bolling responds to O'Reilly statement to NYT that Bolling's son died because of allegations against his father https://t.co/dfzQGkVeHD pic.twitter.com/664jOp21MB — Emily Steel (@emilysteel) October 23, 2017

A couple of hours later, O’Reilly apologized:

Apologies to Eric Bolling and prayers for him and his family. The message I tried to send was that allegations harm kids. Nothing more. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) October 23, 2017

Bolling accepted the apology, but that doesn’t make the whole situation any less gross.