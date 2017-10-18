Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

A lot of people on Twitter are saying the woman in this video with President Trump is not actually his wife, Melania. Many people are saying it. They say it’s a look-alike with a fake nose. They really believe that this video, which begins with Trump awkwardly referring to “Melania, who happens to be right here,” shows him with an impostor.

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

Many people are retweeting this video. There’s clearly something going on. Who knows what. Maybe it’s nothing. But people seem to think it’s something. They strongly think so. Who knows. But some of the smartest people keep bringing it up.

Someone tweeted that she looks like the Digital Underground’s Shock G from “The Humpty Dance” video. Does she? Can’t say for sure. But a lot of beautifully smart people think so.

Some other people are also suggesting that this photo from the same time that video was taken, which shows Melania without sunglasses, is proof that it’s her in the video and this conspiracy theory is asinine. Who knows for sure?