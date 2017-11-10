Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump’s planned visit to the United Kingdom next year has been downgraded from a “state visit” to a “working visit,” which will not include an audience with the Queen nor the “pomp and flummery” that an official state visit calls for, the London Evening Standard reports.

British prime minister Theresa May first invited Trump to the U.K. early this year, but the trip has been continually pushed back for fear of massive protests. And each time that fear began to slightly fade, Trump did something else to inspire more. At one point over the summer, there were rumors that Trump would make a surprise stop at 10 Downing Street. That never happened.

Dates are still being discussed for Trump’s 2018 working trip to London, which the Evening Standard says would likely be a part of larger a tour of European countries, rather than a one-stop trip to the U.K. But whatever the circumstances of a Trump visit to London, he can be sure protesters will be there to greet him with the “chorus of mocking middle fingers he deserves.”