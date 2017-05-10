With His Golden Escalator Stalled, Saudi King Forced to Descend Golden Staircase

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, in Moscow this week for a historic visit with Russian president Vladimir Putin, was confronted with the first big decision of this landmark trip before he even put his feet on Russian soil. While exiting his jet on a golden escalator, the 81-year-old suddenly stopped moving. The escalator, apparently designed more for form than function, had stalled.

After contemplating his options for around 13 seconds, King Salman proceeded down the stairs under his own power. Turns out Mitch Hedberg was right.