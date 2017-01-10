Spanish Police Crack Down Violently on Catalonia Independence Vote

Photo: Raymond Roig/Getty

Catalonia’s highly contentious vote to become its own nation spiraled into chaos on Sunday, as the central Spanish government used violent tactics to suppress the referendum.

Riot police confronted thousands of Catalans on the streets of Barcelona, the region’s capital, and scenes of police firing rubber bullets and beating and strong-arming protesters spread across the internet.

Dear @JunckerEU :

Article 7 of the European Union Treaty

"Suspension of any Member State that uses military force on its own population."

Please share.#SpainOutOfEU#ShameOnSpain#CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/WUfBoAf75N — Liz Castro (@lizcastro) October 1, 2017

The Spanish police are now beating up Catalan firefighters. This is an absolute shocker. #CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/zJeTATJQxJ — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 1, 2017

EU FASCISM! You know something is wrong when Police start to violently brutalize First Responders #CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/6KLc6pZ0i7 — Mark Kennedy (@MarkKenn4Trump) October 1, 2017

The Catalan health ministry said that more than 450 people had been injured, more than 200 of them in Barcelona.

The Spanish government had deployed hundreds of officers to the region ahead of the vote, and warned citizens of its illegality. But tens of thousands of people turned out to vote anyway, even as security forces raided some voting locations, confiscated ballot boxes, and dragged people out by their hair. Many citizens had camped out at unsanctioned polling places overnight, daring police to evict them. Most polling places reportedly stayed open, despite the crackdown.

Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia’s leader, called the Spanish government’s actions “unjustified and irresponsible,” and said that “the image of the Spanish state has reached levels of shame that will stay with them forever.”

Former Catalan president Artur Mas told Spanish TV that Spain’s prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, should “resign immediately” from his position, calling him an “authoritarian.”

Spanish deputy prime minister said that Spanish police intervened with “firmness and proportionality.”

International condemnations came from Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has experience with referendum votes, and U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn also condemned the violence.

Catalonia, a prosperous region of northeast Spain with a population of about 7.5 million, has flirted with independence for hundreds of years. The latest wave of nationalist fervor is tied to Spain’s catastrophic economic downturn after the global recession in 2008. But the independence push has evolved into an existential struggle that has outlasted the country’s economic struggles.