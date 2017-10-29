The End-Of-Year-Budget Fight Likely to Consume Congress

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Republican-led 115th Congress has repeatedly failed to destroy Obamacare and is now in the thick of tax “reform” drama. But it will soon face a more fundamental test of its competence: can it avoid a shutdown?

Congress must pass a spending bill by December 15 to keep the lights on, and under budgetary rules, the Senate needs 60 votes to do so. This means that, despite their minority status, the 48 Democratic Senators carry a considerable amount of leverage over the proceedings. And with several legislative priorities from earlier in the year still unresolved, Democrats have little reason not to exert that leverage at the moment of truth.

The blame for the cliff’s-edge way of doing business can be laid squarely at the feet of Republicans who have failed to address obvious legislative priorities in a timely manner. “These are all crises being created by Congressional Republicans or the president,” a senior Democratic leadership aide told Vox.

Here are the issues most central to the coming budget war:

DACA

When the Trump administration announced it would roll back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September, President Trump, who seemed squeamish about subjecting about 600,000 Dreamers to deportation, directed Congress to fix the problem he created, and even pledged to “revisit” the issue in six months if a legislative fix failed to materialize. But since then, the issue has mostly faded into the background, and DACA recipients have been shunted into a state of anxiety, unsure of their future in the country.

Subjecting Dreamers to deportation is extremely unpopular, and even most Republican lawmakers would likely prefer a Congressional solution to that possibility.

HuffPost reported that House Speaker Paul Ryan recently conceded to Republicans that he would try to wrap a provision to protect Dreamers into the House’s year-end budget bill, though he’ll undoubtedly face resistance from his right flank. In return for any agreement Republicans in the House and Senate would almost certainly insist on tougher border security on the Mexican border — though Trump’s famous wall is a non-starter for Democrats.

Already, at least one Democratic senator, California’s Kamala Harris, has said that she won’t vote for a budget unless it addresses DACA. More are likely to follow.

Obamacare payments

Ah, another self-created crisis. President Trump recently cut off key payments to insurers as part of his unilateral effort to sabotage the Affordable Care Act, and again told Congress to clean up his own mess. Republican Senator Lamar Alexander and Democrat Patty Murray have crafted a small-bore legislative compromise that would keep the payments flowing for two years, several Senate Republicans who don’t want to be blamed for their constituents’ premium increases are on board with the idea.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he’ll only bring it up for a vote if President Trump approves. (The president has sent extremely mixed signals on the issue.) If McConnell doesn’t bring it to the floor as a standalone item before December, Democrats are likely to demand that it be attached to any year-end spending bill.

Last week, a federal judge declined to force the Trump administration to make the payments, making the need for legislative action that much clearer.

Children’s Health Insurance

At the end of September, Congress, in all its compassion wisdom, failed to authorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, which provides low-income health insurance to 9 million children. The effects of this inaction have yet to be fully reckoned with, but could mean that poor kids go without routine checkups, immunizations, and more.

Republicans have proposed an alternative version of the program that would divert funding from the Affordable Care Act, and Democrats have understandably balked. With no sign that Republicans will re-authorize CHIP as-is in the coming weeks, Democrats can add it to their growing list of demands to be checked off in December.

The Wall and Other GOP Priorities

Republicans have demands too, of course. President Trump threatened to shut down the government over funding for the border wall in August, and he may make similar noises again this time around. And Republicans will also likely jam through more traditional conservative priorities: cuts to public health funding, defunding Planned Parenthood, and more.

The problem for the party is that, in a year in which they control both houses of Congress yet have failed to pass any major legislation (yet), making unrealistic demands of Democrats may not hold the same luster it once did. While Republicans have a lot to lose — namely, Congress — Democrats driven by their vigorously anti-Trump base have no good reason not to dig in and fight for their priorities.

December should be interesting.