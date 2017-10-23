Trump Promises His Tax Plan Won’t Limit 401(k) Contributions

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump’s tax plan has a math problem. Congressional Republicans have given themselves permission to pass tax cuts that add $1.5 trillion to the deficit over the next decade — but not a penny more. That may sound like it should be more than enough. After all, Barack Obama’s stimulus package — the world-historic crime against fiscal responsibility that the GOP has been lamenting for since 2009 — cost a little more than half that sum. But according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the GOP’s initial framework for its tax cuts would add $2.2 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.

And the Republican plan has only grown more expensive since it was first released. The single biggest pay-for in the GOP’s initial plan was the abolition of the state and local tax deduction — a measure that would increase federal revenue by an estimated $1.3 trillion by decade’s end. But such a move would have increased taxes on some upper-middle-class families in high-tax areas. Naturally, blue state Republicans didn’t like that. And neither did Donald Trump, who was (reportedly) furious to learn that he had put such a provision in his tax plan. So, Republicans scrapped that idea. Now, their ostensible plan is to limit the deduction to individuals with incomes lower than $400,000. Once you price in the revenue lost from this revision, the GOP framework would add more than $3 trillion to the deficit by 2028.

Thus, congressional Republicans are searching under the tax code’s couch cushions for anything that looks like a new source of revenue. As of late last week, the party had found at least one: According to the New York Times, House Republicans were proposing to cap the amount of untaxed income that workers can stash in their 401(k) retirement accounts each year at $2,400. Currently, workers under 50 years old can put away as much as $18,000, while those above that age can set aside $24,000.

But the move would also increase the immediate tax burden of lots of upper-middle-class households. And, once again, Trump has no interest in being associated with anything like that.

There will be NO change to your 401(k). This has always been a great and popular middle class tax break that works, and it stays! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

Donald Trump insists that Republicans cut the corporate tax rate by (an exorbitantly expensive) 15 percent. He wants to cut the tax rate on pass-through businesses by nearly as much — and to abolish the estate tax and alternative minimum tax, and cut marginal rates on income. There is no way to do all this — while limiting the ten-year deficit impact to a mere $1.5 trillon — without passing politically difficult pay-fors.

And there’s no way for congressional Republicans to pass politically difficult pay-fors if the president disavows every unpopular revenue-raiser he gets wind of.

So, there may be no way for Republicans to pass their tax plan.