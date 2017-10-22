Trump Steps Up Attacks on Congresswoman Over Disputed Phone Call

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Sunday, President Trump continued to go on the attack against Frederica Wilson, the Florida congresswoman who took issue with his phone call to a grieving widow of one of the U.S. troops killed in Niger earlier this month.

Wacky Congresswoman Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party, a disaster for Dems. You watch her in action & vote R! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2017

Earlier this week, Wilson had been with Myeshia Johnson, one of her constituents and the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, when President Trump called her to express his condolences. Wilson said she heard the conversation on speakerphone.

Wilson claimed that, during the call, Trump did not repeat Johnson’s name, and informed Johnson that her husband “knew what he signed up for … but when it happens, it hurts anyway,” a remark that upset Johnson, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Johnson was killed after American troops on patrol were ambushed in Niger on October 4 under murky circumstances.

Wilson harshly criticized Trump’s conduct, calling it “horrible” and “insensitive.”

Johnson then verified Wilson’s account, telling the Washington Post that Trump “did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband.”

Trump pushed back in personal terms on Twitter, and delegated John Kelly to not only contradict Wilson’s version of the call, but call into question her character by falsely claming that Wilson had once claimed credit for the funding of an FBI building in her district. Wilson then accused Kelly of racist language, and said “The White House itself is full of white supremacists.” On Sunday, she referred to the Niger incident as President Trump’s Benghazi.

Trump made the call to Johnson in the first place in response to quell criticism that he had not reached out to the families of troops killed in action – criticism he accelerated on Monday, when he falsely claimed that he was in the habit of calling grieving military family members, while previous presidents, including Barack Obama, had not done so.

In addition to the hasty phone calls, the Trump administration has been rush-shipping condolences to military families who have seen loved ones killed in action, seemingly in order to substantiate Trump’s assertion.

The Trump administration could have avoided the entire mess it finds itself in if it had simply apologized for the president’s inaccurate depiction or Monday, or for offending a war widow, regardless of Trump’s exact choice of words. But if we’ve learned anything over the last two-plus years, it’s that given a choice to back down one inch or ignite an ugly, multi-front war of words and perception, the president will always pick the latter option.