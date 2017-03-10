Trump Tells Puerto Ricans They Didn’t Suffer a ‘Real Catastrophe’ Like Katrina

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On Tuesday, President Trump visited Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria on September 20. The U.S. territory is still very much in dire straits; only 5 percent of the people there have power, about half have access to potable drinking water, and the economic future looks bleak.

But the president seemed to be in a celebratory mood.

“I hate to tell you this, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack,” he said (joked? it’s hard to tell) to an assembled group of elected officials, including the territory’s governor Ricardo Rossello. Trump was referring to disaster aid pending in Congress.

In a scene reminiscent of his cabinet-praise lovefest over the summer, Trump ran through the various officials, including Rossello, who had complimented him for the federal response to the disaster — as opposed to the less cooperative mayor of San Juan, whom he insulted repeatedly over the weekend.

And, in a bit of unseemly showmanship, he also commented on the relatively low death toll in Puerto Rico, even though it’s almost certain to rise.

“Every death is a horror,” he said. But he compared Maria’s death toll favorably to a “real catastrophe” like Hurricane Katrina, where “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds” of people died.

(Just hours earlier, Trump had referred to the events Sunday night in Las Vegas as “in many ways, a miracle” because of law enforcement’s quick response.)

Trump’s invocation of Katrina, which turned into a political disaster for the George W. Bush administration, may be an attempt to forestall similar criticism this time around. But his Pollyannaish comments won’t change the reality on the ground, which shows clear evidence for a sloppy, slow, and generally inept government response.