At Least 4 Dead in Northern California Shooting Rampage

On Monday, a man in Tehama County, California, was involved in a “domestic violence incident.” Less than 24 hours later, the man grabbed a semiautomatic rifle and two handguns, got into his car, and drove around his rural subdivision, shooting people at random.
The man stopped outside of an elementary school and fired a series of rounds into the building, injuring a small child. He came upon a mother driving her children to school and fired several shots into her truck, wounding one child and leaving the woman with “very life-threatening wounds.”
By the time law enforcement shot the man dead, he had sown terror through a “very widespread” area of the Rancho Tehama Reserve subdivision — and left at least four people dead and ten others injured.
This is the story that Tehama County authorities told reporters on Tuesday.
It’s a story that will haunt the Northern California community for a generation. But it will surely disappear from national attention by day’s end to make room for a new story much like it, and then another, and then another.
Comments