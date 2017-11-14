At Least 4 Dead in Northern California Shooting Rampage

Photo: Rich Pedroncelli/AP

On Monday, a man in Tehama County, California, was involved in a “domestic violence incident.” Less than 24 hours later, the man grabbed a semiautomatic rifle and two handguns, got into his car, and drove around his rural subdivision, shooting people at random.

The man stopped outside of an elementary school and fired a series of rounds into the building, injuring a small child. He came upon a mother driving her children to school and fired several shots into her truck, wounding one child and leaving the woman with “very life-threatening wounds.”

By the time law enforcement shot the man dead, he had sown terror through a “very widespread” area of the Rancho Tehama Reserve subdivision — and left at least four people dead and ten others injured.

This is the story that Tehama County authorities told reporters on Tuesday.

Parents are in distress stuck behind road block not knowing the status of their kids at school in Rancho Tehama where the shooter ended up. pic.twitter.com/kf7afIPr7z — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017

It’s a story that will haunt the Northern California community for a generation. But it will surely disappear from national attention by day’s end to make room for a new story much like it, and then another, and then another.