Mayor de Blasio and Governor Cuomo Say Trump Hasn’t Bothered to Call

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and New York governor Andrew Cuomo both said Wednesday that President Trump has not reached out to them in the aftermath of Tuesday’s terror attack in lower Manhattan. Instead, Trump was busy attacking another New York politician, blaming U.S. senator Chuck Schumer for the attack by linking him to the immigration program that allowed the killer into the U.S.

Both de Blasio and Cuomo said they spoke Tuesday to other administration officials, including acting Homeland Security secretary Elaine Duke and Trump’s Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert. Both added that they were “not bothered” by Trump’s lack of a phone call.

Trump’s tweets at Schumer did seem to bother them though. “I am not bothered that the president didn’t call. I am bothered by an attempt by anyone to try to politicize this situation; that plays right into the hands of the terrorists,” Cuomo said.

“The president’s tweets, I think, were not helpful,” he added.

Cuomo and de Blasio aren’t the only New York elected officials who haven’t heard from Trump. Neither have Senator Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, or Representative Jerry Nadler, who represents the district where the attack took place.