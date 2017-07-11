Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Democrats claimed the biggest prize in Tuesday night’s off-year elections when Ralph Northam won the Virginia governor’s race, and it appears they even have a chance to take the state’s House of Delegates. They’re also racking up more predictable wins across the country, including in the New Jersey governor’s race, and the New York mayoral race. Here’s a roundup of the results.

• CNN projects that Democrat Phil Murphy won the governor’s race in New Jersey, beating state lieutenant governor Kim Guadagno. The former U.S. ambassador to Germany and Wall Street executive has 55 percent of the vote to Guadagno’s 43 percent, with 61 percent of precincts reporting.

Republican Chris Christie has served as New Jersey’s governor for the past eight years, and it appears Guadagno could not put enough distance between herself and the historically unpopular incumbent. Murphy’s win makes New Jersey one of the few states in the country where Democrats control all levels of government. It also means that if U.S. Senator Bob Menendez – who is currently on trial for corruption – leaves office next year, he’ll be replaced by a Democrat, allowing the chamber to maintain its current balance.

• As expected, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio won reelection, easily defeating Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis. De Blasio had 64.8 percent of the vote compared to Malliotakis’s 29.3 percent, with 80 percent of precincts reporting.

