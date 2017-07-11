Democrat Ralph Northam Wins Virginia Governor’s Race

Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Democrats finally got some good news on Tuesday night when Ralph Northam won the Virginia gubernatorial race, beating Republican Ed Gillespie. According to CNN, Northam had 51.3 percent of the vote to Gillespie’s 47.5 percent, with 63 percent of precincts reporting.

While Northam, the state’s lieutenant governor, had an early lead, the race tightened in recent weeks. Gillespie, a former lobbyist and White House adviser to George W. Bush, turned to Trumpian themes, like preserving Confederate monuments and cracking down on sanctuary cities (which don’t exist in Virginia). However, since Hillary Clinton won the increasingly blue state by 5 points last year, Democrats were hopeful that they could keep the seat being vacated by term-limited Governor Terry McAuliffe.

The race was watched closely nationwide as a test of President Trump’s impact on state races. Democrats may have more to celebrate than just Northam’s victory, as it appears they’re sweeping other Virginia races as well. Democrats were looking to pick up at least five to ten seats in the Virginia House of Delegates, and they’ve already won 11. (One particularly notable win: Danica Roem became the first openly transgender person to win a seat in the chamber). Now it looks like Democrats may even have a chance to turn the House of Delegates blue tonight.

VA HOUSE OF DELEGATES: Democrats have already picked up 11 seats (2, 10, 13, 31, 32, 42, 50, 51, 67, 72, 73) and need 6 more for control. There are ~13 more GOP seats still in play. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 8, 2017

Other Democrats appear headed toward a win as well. Justin Fairfax is ahead of Republican Jill Holtzman Vogel in the lieutenant governor’s race, and incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring is beating Republican challenger John Adams.

Had Gillespie pulled off an upset, it would have been a signal to Republicans nationwide that embracing Trumpism was the ticket to victory in 2018. (Though Trump endorsed Gillespie on Twitter, the candidate avoided mentioning the president during his final rally.)

“He’s closed an enthusiasm gap by rallying around the Trump agenda,” Steve Bannon, the president’s former strategist, said earlier this week. “And I think the big lesson for Tuesday is that, in Gillespie’s case, Trumpism without Trump can show the way forward. If that’s the case, Democrats better be very, very worried.”

It looks like it was not the case, but Trump was quick to throw Gillespie under the bus:

Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

Good grief, sounds pretty glum in @EdWGillespie headquarters. (you need to hear this.) pic.twitter.com/bP2BnUb68R — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 8, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.