Democrat Ralph Northam Wins Virginia Governor’s Race

Democrats finally got some good news on Tuesday night when Ralph Northam won the Virginia gubernatorial race, beating Republican Ed Gillespie. According to CNN, Northam had 51.3 percent of the vote to Gillespie’s 47.5 percent, with 63 percent of precincts reporting.

While Northam had an early lead, the race tightened in recent weeks as Gillespie, a former lobbyist and White House adviser to George W. Bush, turned to Trumpian themes, like preserving Confederate monuments and cracking down on sanctuary cities (which don’t exist in Virginia). However, since Hillary Clinton won the increasingly blue state by 5 points last year, Democrats were hopeful that they could keep the seat being vacated by term-limited Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Good grief, sounds pretty glum in @EdWGillespie headquarters. (you need to hear this.) pic.twitter.com/bP2BnUb68R — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 8, 2017

