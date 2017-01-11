The FBI Identifies Another ‘Person of Interest’ in NYC Terror Attack

Photo: FBI

The FBI released a wanted poster Wednesday evening of a man it’s looking for as a person of interest in Tuesday’s deadly truck attack in lower Manhattan. The agency is asking for the public’s help with information on Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, a 32-year-old from Uzbekistan.

Kadirov is not being a called suspect, NBC New York reports. Sayfullo Saipov, the 29-year-old Uzbekistani man who drove the truck that killed eight people on Tuesday, is still considered a “lone actor,” the site says. The Daily Beast, which reviewed a law-enforcement bulletin about Kadirov, says he is a legal resident of Florida and is known to “possess a firearms ID card.”